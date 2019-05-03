HAMMONTON — The Atlantic County senior population is expected to keep growing, but the Atlantic County’s Area Agency on Aging is working to fulfill the needs of the its current aging population.
That was the message of Cindy McNellis, executive director, Area Agency on Aging, gave to about 30 people during one of the agency’s annual public hearings Friday morning at the Family Success Center here.
By 2030, more than 70 million Americans will be 65 and older, twice the number in 2000 and more than four times the amount in 1963, McNellis said.
The Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging was awarded $2.87 million by the federal and state governments to provide services last year under the 1965 Older Americans Act for this year.
Some of the many different services provided include daily calls to the homebound, installing handrails and grab bars in people’s homes and legal assistance for those with civil landlord-tenant disputes.
During public hearings last year, seniors asked for help with dental and hearing care as they are not covered by Medicare, McNellis said.
“We did hear you,” McNellis said.
The county will be rolling out a request for proposals to see if a nonprofit would be able to supply some hearing aids for Atlantic County seniors, McNellis said.
In response to a request for help with dental care last year, the county has put more emphasis on awareness that John H. Cronin Dental Center in Northfield and the University Dental Center in Galloway Township accept patients on a sliding fee scale and those who are members of the My County Care Dental Plan, McNellis said.
Sharon Pachler, 67, of Margate, asked whether there was a pool seniors could access in the western part of the county, so they could have the arthritic and aerobic swim classes they have access to at the Brigantine Aquatic Center, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway Township and at the Milton & Betty Katz Community Center, Fitness Facility and Childcare in Margate.
McNellis was not aware of a pool in the western part of the county that it could access to arrange arthritic and aerobic swim classes, but said she was open to discussing it with any organization that has one.
