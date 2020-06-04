Severe t-storm 2.jfif

A severely warned thunderstorm rolls through the Great Egg Harbor Rivershed in Egg Harbor Township June 3, 2020

 DAN FORSHAW / Provided

Some residents of South Jersey were reintroduced to the word derecho Wednesday. While the damage was not as widespread as that of the infamous 2012 one, a line of thunderstorms, moving at highway speeds, brought wind gusts over 90 mph and thousands of power outages. 

"It appeared and came out of nowhere," said Gregory Maier, mayor of Stafford Township. 

Ocean County bore of the brunt of the derecho, which was officially declared by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma. At 1:19 p.m., a weather station in Beach Haven reported a 93 mph gust. A minute later, Surf City went to 92 mph. In all, reports of wind damage were seen roughly along and north of the White Horse Pike, including a downed tree on the Garden State Parkway in Stafford and another tree on Route 9 in Absecon.

For a year that's seen numerous wind events, the derecho had the fiercest winds and the omnious looking storm moved in. 

I knew they were fast moving but didn't realize just how quick they would be there. So I snagged a video and a couple of good pictures and we got back in the road to stay ahead of it. It pretty much followed us right down the Garden State Parkway to exit 31, and into Ocean City," said Dan Forshaw, 28, of Somers Point. Forshaw was working at a job site in Port Republic but captured footage of a rapidly darkening sky and a shelf cloud low-level, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud associated with a storm's leading edge. 

"Derecho" is the Spanish word for straight. Unlike tornadoes, which bring rotating winds, derechoes bring straight line winds as they move through.

A derecho is technical term. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a derecho must have at least a 240 mile swath of wind damage, with wind gusts of at least 58 mph. Damage must occur intermittently or continuously. On average, a derecho has a 25% chance of forming in any given year in South Jersey. 

Derecho Frequency

Derecho frequency in the United States. South Jersey, on average, experiences a derecho once every four year. This correlates to a 25% risk each year. 

“Usually the derechos has the strength and persistent long lasting cluster of thunderstorms. This was a little bit short… but we coordinated with the Storm Prediction Center. Since they have a broader area of responsibility, they can read it from start to finish... They made the deceleration that it was a derecho based on the strength of the system," said Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly

Derechoes often move rapidly. The first damage report came at 8:50 a.m. as it moved southeastward. At 12:30 p.m. storms just crossed over the Delaware River into South Jersey by 1:15 p.m., it reached the shores of Long Beach Island, a speed of roughly 70 mph. The storm had its origins near the northwest Pennsylvania town of Oil City. Pennsylvania reported four fatalities from the derecho, the most in any derecho since 1950, according to the NWS

At one point Wednesday afternoon, 36% of Mullica Township, 14% of Stafford Township and 11% of Hamilton Township was without power, with thousands others in the region. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 2,005 of it's 544,586 customers were without power. 

Not everywhere in South Jersey saw the powerful winds from the derecho. Woodbine Airport reported light rain and a 23 mph gust during the 1 p.m., as it largely passed to the north. A trace of rain and a few rumbles of thunder passed at Cape May County Airport in Rio Grande, but not even a gust was reported. 

"We put out the NWS alert to the municipal coordinators first thing in the morning. We tracked the storm's on radar for about 5 hours. About 2 hours out, it was apparent they would miss Cape May County. We got lucky again," said Marty Pagliughi, Director of Emergency Management for Cape May County as well as the Mayor of Avalon. While a derecho can happen anywhere, southern Cape May County has one of the lowest amounts of average rainfall on a yearly basis, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. 

The derecho wasn't the only severe weather of the day either. Downed wires and trees were reported from Hammonton, Folsom, Port Republic, Mullica Township and Beach Haven between 7 and 9 p.m. The second severe thunderstorm watch for the day was issued in South Jersey, with four severe thunderstorm warnings. It was unknown at the time of writing when the last there there were two severe thunderstorm watches in effect for the same day. 

Part of the reason for the derecho occuring was the high heat and sunshine, which provides fuel for the storms. Atlantic City Internatioanl Airport broke a daily high temperature record with 92 degrees registered before the line of storms came through. This broke the previous record set back in 2010. Records at the airport go back to 1943. 

