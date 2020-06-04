Some residents of South Jersey were reintroduced to the word derecho Wednesday. While the damage was not as widespread as that of the infamous 2012 one, a line of thunderstorms, moving at highway speeds, brought wind gusts over 90 mph and thousands of power outages.
"It appeared and came out of nowhere," said Gregory Maier, mayor of Stafford Township.
Ocean County bore of the brunt of the derecho, which was officially declared by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma. At 1:19 p.m., a weather station in Beach Haven reported a 93 mph gust. A minute later, Surf City went to 92 mph. In all, reports of wind damage were seen roughly along and north of the White Horse Pike, including a downed tree on the Garden State Parkway in Stafford and another tree on Route 9 in Absecon.
For a year that's seen numerous wind events, the derecho had the fiercest winds and the omnious looking storm moved in.
I knew they were fast moving but didn't realize just how quick they would be there. So I snagged a video and a couple of good pictures and we got back in the road to stay ahead of it. It pretty much followed us right down the Garden State Parkway to exit 31, and into Ocean City," said Dan Forshaw, 28, of Somers Point. Forshaw was working at a job site in Port Republic but captured footage of a rapidly darkening sky and a shelf cloud low-level, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud associated with a storm's leading edge.
"Derecho" is the Spanish word for straight. Unlike tornadoes, which bring rotating winds, derechoes bring straight line winds as they move through.
A derecho is technical term. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a derecho must have at least a 240 mile swath of wind damage, with wind gusts of at least 58 mph. Damage must occur intermittently or continuously. On average, a derecho has a 25% chance of forming in any given year in South Jersey.
“Usually the derechos has the strength and persistent long lasting cluster of thunderstorms. This was a little bit short… but we coordinated with the Storm Prediction Center. Since they have a broader area of responsibility, they can read it from start to finish... They made the deceleration that it was a derecho based on the strength of the system," said Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Derechoes often move rapidly. The first damage report came at 8:50 a.m. as it moved southeastward. At 12:30 p.m. storms just crossed over the Delaware River into South Jersey by 1:15 p.m., it reached the shores of Long Beach Island, a speed of roughly 70 mph. The storm had its origins near the northwest Pennsylvania town of Oil City. Pennsylvania reported four fatalities from the derecho, the most in any derecho since 1950, according to the NWS.
At one point Wednesday afternoon, 36% of Mullica Township, 14% of Stafford Township and 11% of Hamilton Township was without power, with thousands others in the region. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 2,005 of it's 544,586 customers were without power.
Not everywhere in South Jersey saw the powerful winds from the derecho. Woodbine Airport reported light rain and a 23 mph gust during the 1 p.m., as it largely passed to the north. A trace of rain and a few rumbles of thunder passed at Cape May County Airport in Rio Grande, but not even a gust was reported.
"We put out the NWS alert to the municipal coordinators first thing in the morning. We tracked the storm's on radar for about 5 hours. About 2 hours out, it was apparent they would miss Cape May County. We got lucky again," said Marty Pagliughi, Director of Emergency Management for Cape May County as well as the Mayor of Avalon. While a derecho can happen anywhere, southern Cape May County has one of the lowest amounts of average rainfall on a yearly basis, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.
The derecho wasn't the only severe weather of the day either. Downed wires and trees were reported from Hammonton, Folsom, Port Republic, Mullica Township and Beach Haven between 7 and 9 p.m. The second severe thunderstorm watch for the day was issued in South Jersey, with four severe thunderstorm warnings. It was unknown at the time of writing when the last there there were two severe thunderstorm watches in effect for the same day.
Part of the reason for the derecho occuring was the high heat and sunshine, which provides fuel for the storms. Atlantic City Internatioanl Airport broke a daily high temperature record with 92 degrees registered before the line of storms came through. This broke the previous record set back in 2010. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
Wind damage reports from afternoon derecho
1:03 p.m. - Marc Franz Jr., of Forked River, had downed trees and wires near his home. Ocean County saw the strongest winds during the afternoon.
1:05 p.m. - In the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township, a tree fell on the Garden State Parkway southbound lane near Exit 63.
1:10 p.m. - In Little Egg Harbor Township, several trees were down.
1:17 p.m. - In Absecon, a tree fell on Route 9 south at Ohio Avenue.
1:20 p.m. - A tree fell in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township.
1:30 p.m. - In Galloway, a tree was downed on Wrangleboro Road.
1:30 p.m. - In Egg Harbor City, multiple trees were reported down.
1:30 p.m. - In Brigantine, multiple trees were reported down.
To find the latest on the power outages, visit Atlantic City Electric's outage map here.
Here's the top 10 highest wind gusts, including the 93 mph gust
As of June 3, Wednesday is the day with the highest wind gust of the year. 2020 has brought numerous significant wind events, including one that damaged Convention Hall in Cape May and ripped roofs off of buildings.
93 mph - Beach Haven
92 mph - Surf City
89 mph - Beach Haven
72 mph - Beach Haven
70 mph - Harvey Cedars
68 mph - Mystic Island
68 mph - Mystic Island (different station)
66 mph - Mystic Island
59 mph - Surf City
56 mph - Atlantic City International Airport
A derecho is confirmed in New Jersey.
The Storm Prediction Center confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a derecho did indeed happen in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to the National Weather Service, a derecho is when wind damage, with speeds at least 58 mph, are seen in a swath of 250 miles. 3 people in Pennsylvania passed away from injuries due to wind damage from the derecho.
Wind damage has been seen from near Oil City, Pennsylvania, to Long Beach Island, a swath of approximately 300 miles. However, the first reported wind gusts over 58 mph was just outside Harrisburg, PA, about 150 miles away.
This is the first derecho to hit the region since the 2012 one, that brought widespread damage and power outages to the region.
Damage reports and thunderstorm gusts from Wednesday evening storms
Second storm today...this time looking north from the marshlands of the Great Egg Harbor River watershed in Egg Harbor twp. #Njwx @NWS_MountHolly @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/DPurnlHdTk— Dan Forshaw (@Dan_4Shaw) June 4, 2020
8:37 p.m. - In Beach Haven, downed power lines were reported as storms tore through the area.
8:36 p.m. - Mystic Island experiences a gust of 46 mph, after already having numerous wind gusts in the 60s.
8:35 p.m. - Mystic Island experiences another gust of 46 mph.
8:22 p.m. - In Port Republic, several downed power lines are in the area.
8:11 p.m. - In Mullica Township, severe reports of downed trees on Elwood Road were reported.
8:05 p.m. - Hammonton fire department reports severe trees and wires down in the town.
On top of all of this, there was record heat
Atlantic City International Airport reached a high temperature of 92 degrees Wednesday. Not only was that the first 90 degree day of the year, but it also created a new daily record.
The old record was 91 degrees, set in 2010. Records at the airport go back to the 1940s.
The record heat came before the line of thunderstorms marched through, helping to provide the neccessary fuel for the storms. Temperatures then dropped into the 70s and 60s while the storms passed. However, returning afternoon sun put the region back in the 80s, which has helped prime the region for Wednesday evening thunderstorms.
The other two notable South Jersey weather observing sites, Millville Exeuctie airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, did not reach record crtieira. Millville reached 88 degrees, while the Marina topped out at 89 degrees.
Storms like Wednesday afternoon are tough to forecast
Called a mesoscale convective vortex, these storms are hard to forecasting their actual track until the storms actual form. It is part of the mesoscale convective system family, which is a collection of thunderstorms that act as a system.
Wednesday's forecast, both in video and online, did call for thunderstorms in Ocean County after 1 p.m. as what is now the current system would stay to the north.
However, it did take a job 50 miles south, which put all of South Jersey in a risk for severe weather during the early afternoon.
There still remains the risk for severe weather during the late day and evening, with damaging winds the main risk.
