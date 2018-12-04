The two day mini-streak of spring-like weather will come to a close Tuesday, and stay closed, as below-average temperatures will be the case for the next seven days.
Learn first hand about what this winter in South Jersey has in store with Meteorologist Joe …
High pressures will mean a west-northwest wind for us Tuesday. Sustained winds of 12-18 mph will be likely, similar to Monday, just without the frequent gusts. More notable will be the dry air as well as the temperatures.
Well before winter, when the beaches bustle with activity and the boats buzz around the bays…
Tuesday night will then be a clearer and calmer night. This will allow for solid temperature differences between the shore and the mainland. Places like Deerfield Township may be around 20 degrees while Fortescue may sit around 30. It is for nights like these that we include both the mainland and shore 7-day forecast.
Wednesday will then start off with some sunshine. A piece of upper-level energy and moisture will swing in and strengthen during its journey across the Mason/Dixon Line. An 'inverted trough', a bulge northward in the lines of equal height, with winds flowing from an easterly direction, will set up near New Jersey.
My thoughts have changed somewhat on what this will bring. Earlier, I said that it will be cloudy afternoon. That remains true. However, there is a stronger signal for a mix of rain and yes, snow, showers to fall.
Here's the situation. Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a mix of rain snow showers likely develop. It will not be everywhere. The best places to see this will be
- Southern Ocean County
- Atlantic County
- Along and east of the Parkway
To the west, it very well winds up dry, as the moisture fails to move inland.
This will continue for the midday and afternoon. It will likely not be steady for the day but continues until ending between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Be prepared for slick roads. Snow should have a tough time sticking on the roads, given the recent warmth.
It could be our first snow accumulation of the year for some! Between a coating to 1.0 inch of snow will be possible in those spots listed above. However, I must say, inverted troughs are notorious for creating highly localized bands that bring heavier precipitation. It will be something to monitor Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s where the rain/snow mix will be possible, and in the low 40s where it will not be.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
Those clouds will clear late Wednesday night. After midnight, temperatures will fall below freezing, making re-freeze a concern. Then, we go into a pair of similar days on Thursday and Friday. Both will feature a copious amount of sunshine as those two high pressure systems finally sit overhead. The weak December sun will cut through some of the chill. Highs on both days will be in the lower 40s.
Furthermore, the new moon alone will bring higher tides. The morning high tides from Wednesday until Friday will have spotty areas in minor flood stage. The most likely places for this look to be near the Delaware Bay shore in Cape May County and in the back bays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.