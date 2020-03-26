An approaching front will bring a wet weekend to South Jersey. However, high pressure nearby will prevent any day from being a washout.
A weak low pressure system will ride along a front will bring continue to bring showers Friday morning. It won't be a soaker, but it will be enough for the umbrella.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
The good news is that, by 8 to 10 a.m., the rain will be out of here. So any outdoor strolls or yard work can be pushed to the afternoon. That being said, it won't be the bright, sunny afternoon of Thursday. We'll still be rather cloudy. Temperatures will get up to near 60 on the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.
Wind will flip to the east Friday night, as high pressure from Canada dives in. This will bring a maritime feel to our air, but keep us dry, too. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s.
I do still like my forecast from the previous columns about how Saturday will play out. The front will still sit to our south. Rain will begin between 5 and 8 a.m. The rain will be steadiest and heaviest toward the Delaware Bay, furthest from the high pressure system. The rain will break up and it moves through, eaten up by the high pressure system. By the afternoon, we will just be talking about a few showers, so, not a washout. High temperatures will be in the 50-55 degree range.
The front will turn into the warm front and lift north, knocking the high pressure system out of the region. More showers will be around. However, the biggest difference will be in the temperatures. We should bottom out around 50 degrees early Saturday evening and then rise with the warm frontal passage overnight.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
By Sunday at 8 a.m., all will be dry. A strong southwest wind will blow, the sun will even peek out a little bit. The southwest wind will turn to a chilly northwest wind as a cold front passes sometime during the afternoon or evening.
All of these will set the stage for a warm Sunday, at least for part of it. Temperatures on the mainland will spike to around 70. However, if the cold front doesn't arrive until the evening, then 75-80 degrees temperatures would be likely. If the cold front comes in the early afternoon, mid-60s would be it.
Either way, it will feel like spring at times. The cold front that does come through will not carry much rain with it. An hour or two of showers or even a thunderstorm will be likely at most.
Lastly, Saturday will likely break our then 15 day streak rotating between wet and dry days at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City. With thanks to my friend Sam DeAlba, we crunch the 147 year history of weather observations.
Never before has such a streak been since. The previous record was 11 days, set back in 1935 and 1924, respectively.
Wet then dry. Wet then dry. The switch just hasn't stopped flipping on and off since March 1…
