Question: Last year, I attended a local house sale where I bought some kitchen items that reminded me of similar ones my grandmother owned. My favorite purchase is a set of four nested, pressed glass mixing bowls ranging from 6 inches to 9 inches wide. The bowls, marked “Fire King Ovenware — Made in USA” are described as “Anchor Hocking Jade-ite Swirl” on my $15 sale receipt. I would like information about the bowls and if they are considered important by folks who purchase kitchen collectibles. — H.N., Ocean City
Answer: Founded in Lancaster, Ohio, in 1905 by Issac Jacob Collins and some friends, the Anchor Hocking Glass Co., initially known as A.H. Glass Co., was the successful result of 1930s mergers with other companies, especially Hocking Glass Co. and the Anchor Cap and Closure Corporation.
Prior production of its pressed glass made by automatic machines helped the Anchor Hocking Glass Co. survive the Great Depression. Later purchases and mergers followed.
Anchor Hocking was especially famous for the firm’s utilitarian, everyday mid-20th century Fire-King dinnerware and kitchenware. Introduced during the early 1940s and produced until 1975, Fire-King wares, made of durable jade-green opaque milk glass, eventually became the company’s most popular product. Today, it is considered Anchor Hocking’s most affordable and collectible ware.
Recently, a perfect 1950s, four-piece Anchor Hocking Fire-King Jadeite Swirl pattern set of graduated, nested mixing bowls like yours brought $155.
Question: Years ago, a friend who was moving to Europe gave me some toys her granddaughter had outgrown. Among them was a boxed 12-inch-high Mary Poppins doll complete with original outfit, carpet bag and flowered hat. The doll, marked “1964 Horsman Walt Disney” has a vinyl head and arms, plastic body and legs and wears her original undergarments. It is in perfect condition, and I wonder if it would be considered a collectible. — L.D., Seabright
Answer: The doll is quite a collectible because of its complete, original wardrobe and its maker, E. I. Horsman & Co.
Founded in 1865 at New York City by toy maker and distributor, Edward Imeson Horsman, his doll company soon became one of the most important in the industry.
Horsman’s late 1800s use of unbreakable composition doll heads, invented by Russian immigrant Solomon Hoffmann, led to success since expensive dolls previously had porcelain heads that broke easily and often.
During the early 1900s, Horsman worked closely with Hoffmann to develop and market “Can’t Break Em” dolls heads made at the Fulper Pottery in Flemington.
This year, two 1964, 12-inch-high Horsman Walt Disney Mary Poppins dolls in excellent condition, one boxed and one without a box, sold for $75.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
