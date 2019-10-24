State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has a 14-point lead over Republican challenger Mike Testa in the 1st Legislative District race, but his running mates are in a tight race for their Assembly seats, according to a Stockton University Poll released Thursday.
The 1st district, long a battleground where both parties have a shot at success, is one of the state's most expensive and hotly contested this year.
The poll found 53 percent of likely voters plan to vote for Andrzejczak, compared to 39 percent for Testa, a Vineland attorney. Another 8 percent remained undecided or did not express a choice.
Assembly incumbents Bruce Land and Matthew Milam, both D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, are also leading their Republican opponents, but by smaller margins.
Land tops the field with 27 percent supporting him, followed by Milam with 26 percent. Challengers Erik Simonsen, an educator and Lower Township mayor; and Antwan McClellan, an Ocean City councilman and county employee, both received 22 percent in the poll.
“With state legislative elections the top race on the ballot this year, turnout is expected by many to be low, which tends to favor the slightly better-known incumbents,” said John Froonjian, interim executive director of the Hughes Center. “The Democrats have almost twice as much in campaign funding available heading into the final weeks of the campaign, given them another potential advantage.”
Froonjian noted the lead in the Assembly race is within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.
"It's closer than we we would like, but I'm glad to see our guys are up," Andrzejczak said. "It doesn't change anything in the way we will continue to compaign. We will push hard until the very end."
He called polling important, but said it's a measure of a point in time, and hopes to see support increase for Democrats as they do more outreach in the last weeks and days.
Andrzejczak is viewed favorably by 40 percent of voters compared to 17 percent who view him unfavorably. He was the most well-known of the legislative field, with 37 percent unfamiliar with him. Testa's whose favorable rating is 35 percent compared to 19 percent unfavorable, and 43 percent of voters remain unfamiliar with him.
The Assembly candidates all remain largely unknown. Land was unfamiliar to 57 percent, while 62 percent were unfamiliar with his running mate, Milan. GOP challengers Simonsen and McClellan were even less known, with 68 percent unfamiliar with Simonsen and 69 percent with McClellan.
The Stockton Polling Institute of the Hughes Center at Stockton University interviewed 500 adult residents of the 1st District who were screened as likely voters. Interviewers working from the Stockton campus called landline and cell telephones from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.
Taxes in general (13 percent) and property taxes (10 percent) ranked among the most important issues to voters in the 1st District this year.
Immigration issues, which have been debated in the campaign, were ranked most important by 6 percent. However, when asked directly about immigration, 84 percent saw it as extremely important (52 percent) or somewhat important (32 percent). A bare majority of 51 percent oppose state efforts to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal officials to enforce U.S. immigration law.
Thirty-one percent rate Gov. Phil Murphy’s job performance as excellent or good, with 40 percent calling it poor.
“Those numbers illustrate why the Democratic incumbents have tried to establish some distance from the governor, and why the challengers have tried to tie them to Governor Murphy,” Froonjian said.
However, 55 percent said it was extremely or somewhat important for state legislators to be of the same party as the governor to help get things accomplished. Only 41 percent were satisfied with efforts by state officials to create jobs in the 1st District.
President Donald Trump’s job performance, at 38 percent excellent or good, is better than the governor’s, although 50 percent rate it as poor. The district is split over the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House, with 47 percent in support and 48 percent opposed. Fifty-two percent said their feelings about Trump will not affect their vote in the legislative election, while 47 percent said they will.
There is a strong partisan divide regarding Trump, with 86 percent of Republicans opposing the impeachment inquiry, 85 percent of Democrats supporting it, and 54 percent of district independents opposing it. Only 35 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of independents said their feelings about Trump will affect their 1st District votes, but 62 percent of Democrats said feelings about Trump would affect their vote.
Andrzejczak was chosen by his party to replace former Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who is now a congressman.
His is the only State Senate seat on the November ballot, to fill Van Drew's unexpired term.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.