Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been helping Cumberland County deal with the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With help from his parents, Jeff and Debbie, the Millville native and three-time American League MVP — on hiatus from baseball along with the rest of the league since MLB suspended operations March 12 — has made food and monetary donations to food pantries, hospitals and businesses across the county.

His most recent donation was $1,000 to Care and Share Lunches, a program that provides daily lunchtime meals for the homeless.

Jeff and Debbie met with the program's leaders Friday and presented the donation.

Denise Arrigo, secretary of the Board of Trustees for the M25 Initiative and one of Care and Share's volunteers, was blown away by it.

"When I looked in the envelope, it was $1,000 cash, which is huge for us," said Arrigo, who was Trout's Spanish teacher his sophomore year of high school. "(I was) a little overwhelmed because that's going to buy a lot of peanut butter, jelly, bread and things that we need for the lunches."

With the donations the program has received, including Trout's, Arrigo said the plan is to start offering dinners in addition to lunches.

Trout and his parents speak every day to coordinate their efforts, Jeff Trout said. Mike initially wanted to donate a large amount of money to a major organization, then the family floated the idea of putting money and food directly into the hands of the people who need them.

The parents have since provided food for employees at the Millville ShopRite and health care workers at several Inspira facilities.

Businesses in the area have also chipped in with the family, including Pizza Hut and S&J Pizzeria in Millville.

"I think the first thing that (Mike) mentioned was, 'We ought to do something for the nurses at the hospitals, and the doctors,'" Jeff Trout said. "So that's how the ball got rolling."

Despite the fact that these efforts have been going on for two months, word has only recently gotten out about them.

Trout, who tries to avoid the spotlight whenever possible, is focused on taking care of the community that raised him, his parents said.

"He just wants to give back a little bit," Jeff Trout said.

They continue giving back this week. The family purchased 300 gallons of milk that was distributed to 300 families Tuesday morning at the Millville Child Family Center on Coombs Road.