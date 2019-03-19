As a kid growing up in Millville, Mike Trout kept a low profile and lived a relatively private life.
When reports revealed on Tuesday that Trout was nearing at 12-year, $432 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, the ones who know him best said that it wouldn't change him a bit.
"He's still Mike," said Nicole Maul, co-owner of Jim's Lunch in Millville. "Even though now he's worth more than what he was before, I know it won't change him."
Although Trout spends most of the year on the west coast, his trips back home always include a stop to Jim's, which was his favorite place to eat as a kid.
"When he was a kid, he was here every single night for dinner with his parents," Jim's employee Michelle Parliman said. "They were always here for dinner."
According to co-owner Jim Maul Jr., he came by to grab a few of their signature burgers right before spring training.
"(Trout and his wife) pulled up out back," Maul Jr. said. "They come in through the back door, (and) if there's a seat available in the back, they'll squeeze in there."
"Nobody notices. (That's) the way he likes it," Maul Jr. added.
Nikki Maul said that Trout often has a friend order food at the counter to avoid a crowd.
When he's not sneaking in and out of Jim's, Trout spends a lot of his time back home hunting and playing golf, said Millville High School baseball coach Roy Hallenbeck. He also makes sure to visit the school to meet the baseball team.
"He's been good enough to stop by before he goes to spring training every year to take a picture with those guys (and) meet them," Hallenbeck said. "He's pretty generous with his time when it comes to stopping by and seeing us."
Hallenbeck added that the team hasn't retired Trout's number since he graduated. Instead, the No. 1 goes to the team captain every year.
With Trout heading into his ninth season in the MLB, Hallenbeck is still in awe of the accomplishments of one of his players.
"It's really special to us," Hallenbeck said. "We're just lucky that we were here when he came through."
Phillip Catlett, another employee at Jim's, was just a child when Trout was in high school. He said that witnessing his growth has been surreal.
"I remember sitting on the counter (at Jim's) when I was little and he was in high school," Catlett said. "Now I make him burgers when he comes in and it's awesome."
With his new deal, Trout would set a baseball record for career earnings at about $513 million, surpassing the roughly $448 million Alex Rodriguez took in with Seattle, Texas and the New York Yankees from 1994-2017, according to the Associated Press.
The deal would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and Trout's $36 million average annual value would surpass pitcher Zack Greinke's $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016. It would also best Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's $356 million deal with sports-streaming service DAZN.
The contract was first revealed by an anonymous source familiar with the negotiations, but it is likely to be announced by the end of the week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.