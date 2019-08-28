ATLANTIC CITY — The Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County's annual festival drew thousands of people for a night of south Asian culture and heritage.
Along with entertainment and singers, organizers of the festival took a moment to recognize more than 40 students from area schools who made the honor roll. The students were presented with a trophy and congratulated on carrying on the values and traditions of their families.
"I'm very proud," said Yeasmin Akter, of Atlantic City. Her two daughters, Orshi Afra, 13, and Arissa Nawal, 7, are both honor students at the Chelsea Heights School.
The festival area outside the Sandcastle Stadium at Bader Field became like a marketplace, with tents and tables of beautifully ornate silk scarves and dresses and gold jewelry.
"All the aunties and moms are shopping," said Mumeta Reza, 18, of Egg Harbor Township. The festival, or Mela, gives many Muslim men and women a chance to shop for authentic and traditional clothing which Reza said would be worn during Eid.
Local restaurants provided a spread of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi comfort foods, including samosa, tandoori chicken and rice.
"You just get to immerse yourself in the culture," said Keathrin Bizwas, 17, of Atlantic City.
Bizwas, a second generation Bangladeshi-American, sees the festival as an opportunity to spend time with friends while celebrating her family's heritage. "With the music and the food, we really get to learn about and embrace the Bangladeshi culture," she said.
The Atlantic City Latino Festival returns Sept. 22 to Bader Field after a long hiatus, Mayor…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.