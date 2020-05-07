There was another uptick in New Jersey unemployment applications last week, as the COVID-19 crisis keeps business closed, with 87,540 new filers entering the system, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
In that same week, the state added 22,070 to the rolls of those successfully collecting unemployment insurance payments, showing the state is not keeping up with demand.
Gov. Phil Murphy said he will have Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, the head of the state's unemployment effort, attend his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to answer questions about the program.
The New Jersey Department of Labor reported Thursday it has distributed $1.9 billion in income-supplementing benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, and had a balance of $2.7 billion in the unemployment trust fund as of May 1.
This week new claims filed since the pandemic began surpassed 1 million, an all-time high.
The Department has created online guides to walk people through the weekly certification process, a spokesperson said, adding the certification questions have been an obstacle for tens of thousands of claimants who have answered a question incorrectly and had their payments delayed.
“As we pass the milestone of 1 million claims filed – a number so staggering, we never thought we would come close to reaching it in such a compressed period of time – I'm incredibly proud of the tireless work of our staff to get nearly $2 billion into the bank accounts of so many New Jersey workers, to support their families,” said Asaro-Angelo.
“Our process is one we are required to follow to protect claimants, prevent fraud, protect the trust fund’s solvency and safeguard New Jersey businesses. It’s heartbreaking to hear tens of thousands of payments held up because of an unintentional certification mistake,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of state residents have been unemployed for weeks and unable to collect unemployment payments, and have deluged legislators offices, media outlets and others with requests for help getting paid. They have reported no luck getting through to the state's call centers, even after waiting on hold for hours.
A total of 643,825 people have successfully begun collecting unemployment payments to date in the state, of about 1 million who have applied.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
