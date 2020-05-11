UPPER TOWNSHIP — The pool is closed and yellow tape surrounds the swings and playground at Plantation Campground, one of several seasonal campgrounds that line Corson Tavern Road.
Curtis Corson’s father opened the campground in 1968.
Some families return for the summer year after year, he said. In some cases, three generations of families have come to the campground.
Campground owners got the word from Trenton that they could open for the year starting on May 2, but only for people with a long-term lease on their sites, for RVs, campers and camping trailers that have self-contained bathroom and kitchen facilities. It’s the first step in a planned phased reopening, similar to other areas of the economy.
Corson is not going to be able to open the bathhouse, he said, and cannot yet accept short-term guests.
“We’re going to follow the Board of Health guidelines and recommendations,” he said. The swing set is off limits and the pool closed until further notice. “It’s a different world.”
According to Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey, who along with Freeholder Leonard Desiderio, is leading the county’s efforts to reopen as much as possible in time for the summer, the county campgrounds are an important and often-overlooked segment of the local economy. For many, the campgrounds offer an affordable option for a summer home near the beach, with many renting a spot for the entire season.
“It’s a significant industry in Cape May County,” he said. The campground visitors help sustain the groceries, delis and restaurants, and some house transient workers who come to the county each summer.
The county takes the concerns of the campground owners seriously, Morey said.
Scott Turner, the owner of Ocean View Resort campground in Dennis Township and a member of that municipality’s governing body, has a seat on the county’s business recovery task force, which has now morphed and expanded into the countywide recovery initiative.
Turner also heads up a local association of campgrounds. He did not respond to a request for an interview.
There are 96 privately owned campgrounds in New Jersey, spread out between Cape May to Sussex County.
“We span the state,” said Joanne DelVescio, the executive director of the New Jersey Campground Owners Association. There are campgrounds in 16 counties, in the mountains in North Jersey known as Skylands, a number of campgrounds in Ocean County and about 16 in Atlantic County, but no other county has as many as Cape May County, where 35 campground dot the woods of the mainland communities. There is one seasonal trailer park near the ocean in Strathmere.
“We are very grateful that we were able to open,” said DelVescio. “It’s just like being a second homeowner.”
For now, the campgrounds can open only for long-term renters after the adoption of a resolution by county freeholders at a caucus meeting on May 5. The next step will be to allow temporary visitors, for trips of a week or a weekend. According to DelVescio, that could be in place by May 20 for people with their own self-contained camper. They would not rely on any of the campground public facilities, such as showers or bathrooms.
Later, rental units such as yurts, cabins and other options could open, under cleaning protocols similar to those planned for hotels and motels. Those would be units with separate bathroom facilities. That list could include everything from treehouses to teepees, DelVescio said.
“Whatever fun outdoor lodging that’s available,” she said.
The final step, one not expected until later in the summer, would be to allow rustic cabins and tent camping, in which patrons rely on the shared facilities at the campground.
According to DelVescio, campgrounds have already played a role in New Jersey’s pandemic response. In some cases, health care workers who must quarantine from their families have used RVs or trailers, while some essential workers and medical professionals who have responded to work in hospitals have arrived in their own motorized campers.
“The campgrounds have been lodging these people,” she said.
Making sure the seasonal campers have their spot has been a priority for DelVescio’s organization.
“We’ve been advocating since March 21 for the seasonals,” she said. “They’re considered the same as second homeowners, just like the second homeowners along the shore.”
Corson plans to remain open later this year to make up for some of the lost spring weeks. He normally shuts down the first weekend in October, but now plans to remain open until Nov. 1. In addition to closing amenities, he now runs the camp office out of a window instead of allowing guests inside and is trying to practice social distancing. He has signs to encourage distance within the campground.
Visitors can’t swim in the pool and the kids can’t play on the swings, but campfires are allowed for families. No visiting between sites allowed, however. If campgrounds were shut down for the summer, he said, few would survive to 2021.
“There are a lot of businesses that aren’t going to open again even after three months of this nonsense,” he said, describing the situation as worse than the effects of Superstorm Sandy. “It is what it is. We’re trying to make the best of it.”
