We continue to copy and paste our forecast for Wednesday, as morning clouds turn to late-day sunshine. Summer weather will then be here for Thursday through Saturday, with storms to go along with it.
SOMERS POINT — With most people spending a little, or a large amount, of additional time at …
Wednesday will start off with a cloudy sky and areas of fog. A gentle southeast flow will continue to bring in the marine airmass.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the upper 50s, about five degrees above average for this time of year.
For the day, we’ll start to see sunshine in places like Bridgeton and Buena Vista Township first late morning or midday.
The sun will erode clouds last in Cape May during the mid to late afternoon — which happened over the last two days. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s along the shore. Along the Garden State Parkway corridor, it will be in the low 70s.
Out in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties, it will be near 80 degrees.
Clouds will fill back in Wednesday night, as the sun loses its ability to burn off the low clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening. We’ll sit just around there for the overnight low temperatures, though. You’ll notice an uptick in the humidity.
A storm system near Florida on Tuesday will then influence us for the rest of the week as it moves north.
South Jersey should be mostly dry. The majority of this rain will miss us to the west. In fact, I believe the shore will be completely dry Thursday. Winds will be from the south, but we’ll still be trapped in the same morning clouds, afternoon sun, San Francisco-like setup.
Highs will reach into the upper 70s for much of the mainland, with low 80s well inland. The shore will finally get above 70 degrees, making for an OK beach day.
The Friday to Saturday rain forecast hinges on the timing of a cold front, which will need another day to be worked out.
I’m leaning toward a stormy Friday night and Saturday morning at this point. What is known is that it will be like summer both days.
All of the mainland should hop over 80 degrees, and the shore will be 70-75. In addition, expect a strong southwest wind Friday.
Weekend grade
Finally, as tradition for the past two summers, I’m grading the summer shore weekend weather.
Two years ago, Memorial Day weekend graded out to a C, while last year earned a B+. Weekends (Friday through Monday) that are dry, between 75 and 85 degrees, sunny to partly sunny and not very windy are usually the A weekends.
Summer shore weekends, unfortunately, got off on the wrong foot this year. Only Saturday made it into the 70s, and when it did, there were periods of heavy rain to deal with. Cloudy, cool and breezy weather dominated. Adding that all up, I’m giving this past Memorial Day weekend a D.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.