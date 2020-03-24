We’ll replay Monday’s rainy, raw and windy weather Wednesday, as another coastal storm moves nearby. This time, however, we’ll have coastal flooding to go with it.
A low-pressure system will shift its energy from the mid-South to off the North Carolina coast Wednesday morning. Winds out of the east will pick up with time and between 6 and 8 a.m., rain will begin to fall. It will start in Cape May and the shores of the Delaware Bay, working toward Long Beach Island. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Periods of wind-swept rain will fall nearly all throughout the day. Expect ponding on some roadways, but nothing too terrible.
Rainfall totals will be similar to Monday, with 0.50 to 0.90 inches of rain total.
Winds will be enough to knock over your garbage can or loose outdoor furniture. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph on the mainland, getting up to 30 mph along the immediate shore. They’ll shift from the east to northeast during the day.
Coastal flooding will be an issue for anyone near the shore. While unlikely, minor flood stage can’t be ruled out during the morning high tides from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The combination of the new moon Tuesday, coastal storm and strong east winds will do the trick.
The high tide between 8 and 11 p.m. Wednesday will be in minor flood stage. Expect salt water on the lowest lying roadways that can halt travel for a few hours (though most of us should be inside). No damage to homes or businesses will occur.
After 8 p.m., rainy conditions will slowly clear out. The winds will calm. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s come Thursday morning.
High pressure off the southeast Atlantic Coast will poke its head in. That will yield some sunshine and a southerly wind. Highs will be in the mid-50s for Bridgeton and the inland areas. However, an easterly component to the breeze will keep the shore around 50 degrees.
The quick rotation of wet-to-dry, wet-to-dry will continue as we end the week. While Thursday night will be dry, scattered showers will be around Friday morning. The afternoon then, outside of a shower, will hold up dry. So, a run outside or even some yard work should be OK during the Friday p.m. hours. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
A warm front snaking near New Jersey will be responsible for the showers Friday, as well as additional rain throughout the weekend. North of the front will be the wettest conditions and that will be the case Saturday.
Spotty showers will be present all day long, with limited sunshine. It’s not a, “Oh man, it’s pouring all day” washout. However, given it’ll be tough to find large chunks of dry time, I believe it might as well be. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
We’ll get a break in the action sometime Saturday night or Sunday. Then, a line of rain will pass with a cold front Sunday.
