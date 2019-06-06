It’s looking official — South Jersey’s summer weekend weather is on a hot streak. It’ll be another upcoming three days featuring a bright sky and mostly dry conditions as temperatures again refrain from being excessively hot.
We’ll start out the daytime hours with high pressure building in the Great Lakes, which will provide sunshine, but also a stationary front to our south, which will keep some moisture and low clouds around, too. Temperatures will start out in the mid-60s.
Winds will blow from the northeast throughout the day. This will actually be drying air, and I would expect a little more sunshine as we go into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in places like Mullica Township and Millville. At the shore, air will blow off the mid-60s ocean, so it will be cooler, around 70 degrees. Either way, a great day for outdoor work or after-school activities.
The evening will be pretty seasonable for early June standards. As the shore towns fill up, temperatures will fall in the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. If you are heading out, maybe some will want a light layer, but that’s all. We’ll set generally between 55 to 60 on Saturday morning.
Saturday will be nearly the same story as Friday. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine, likely more than Friday. Winds will still be onshore (from the east), keeping temperatures comfortable. Highs will be between 70 to 75. Almost all outdoor activities will be good. The UV Index will likely stay high or very high, so put on sunscreen.
Another comfortable weekend evening will be on tap, being in the 60s after dark and throughout the night. Sunday morning will be greeted by sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Sunday will then be our transition day, quite fitting for the end of the weekend. A stiff east wind will blow. I still expect pockets of sun throughout the day, but you’ll notice it get dimmer with time. A low pressure system aloft, which will be holed into the Deep South on Friday and Saturday, will finally “open up” in the main flow, allowing it to move northward.
Model guidance has pointed to a few Sunday showers. However, that high pressure will be substantial, and I want to give it one more day before saying that there’ll be wet weather during the day Sunday. For now, plan on a dry day, with highs sitting in the mid-70s. Rain likely develops overnight, though.
So, there we have it, three weekends in a row with mostly dry weather. I’ll grade this one out to a B+ at the shore. It’s dry, and very comfortable for most activities. However, I would imagine it will be a little too chilly to be in a bathing suit and flip flops all three of the days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.