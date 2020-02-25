The second of our two storm systems will pass Wednesday night. Then, strong northwesterly winds will grip the region Thursday and carry through much of the weekend as a rare cold stretch moves in.
It won't be the nicest looking Wednesday morning out there, but it should be dry. Areas of fog will be present, especially along the shore, coupled with drizzle. We'll be saving on the heating bill again, starting out in the low to mid-40s, about 15 degrees above average.
Even in a climate-changing world, the lack of snow this season in South Jersey is more the e…
The rain from Tuesday will be well to our north, situated with what will now be a cold front in New England. To the south will be a warm front that will eventually break loose all of the low clouds and fog around. The thing is, that warm front is going to take its time.
The result will be a gloomy, but dry, day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s at the shore to the upper 50s on some parts of the mainland.
Between 4 and 7 p.m., the front will creep north just enough to bring us a few showers. A cold front from the west will march in, though, attached to a potent low-pressure system that will influence our weather through the weekend.
Within the 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. window, a band of heavy rain will pass. Those in it will need to slow down when driving, with roadway ponding possible. Wind will pick up out of the east.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
After 3 a.m., the winds will flip to the northwest and start to howl. Wind gusts will be in the 30s into Thursday morning, strengthening to around 40 mph during the day. Tie up your recycling and trash cans and take in any loose objects.
There will be a true piece of arctic air, but it won't arrive just yet. What will move in will be dry air, opening us up to sunshine. Thursday will get into the upper 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.
Temperatures begin their fall to wintry levels Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s. Again, that's seasonable but with the wind chills, it'll feel like the teens.
Friday will be, for the third week in a row, a below-average day on the thermometer. We'll be in the upper 30s for highs, feeling like the 20s for much of the day. Carry the coat and scarf. Clouds will increase. Typically, when a lot of cold air pours in, we do get clouds.
The weekend will then continue where Friday left off. We'll be dry and chilly. Actually, we'll have a good amount of sun, especially Sunday. Given that Sunday begins March, the sun is fairly strong and will do a good job heating your house and car. It'll be a bundle-up pair of mornings, starting near 20 degrees on the mainland and in the mid-20s along the coast. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.