Rain and Sun
JOE MARTUCCI/Press Meteorologist

Saturday will be dry, though rain will arrive in the evening and last overnight and into part of Sunday. Turning toward the holiday week, Wednesday’s big travel day will have the most weather issues, but it should still be smooth sailing for many.

The clouds were expecred to clear out Friday night, and as we start our morning, we’ll be greeted with temperatures around 32 degrees on the mainland and 40 degrees at the shore. High pressure will be overhead, prompting plenty of morning sunshine.

The key takeaway from Saturday is that outdoor daytime plans will be good. A high blanket of clouds will fill in for the afternoon. However, no rain will fall from it. High temperatures will be around 50.

That high pressure will exit in a hurry. In it’s place will be a low-pressure system that will move out of the Mid-South and into the Mid-Atlantic. It will be associated with the cold front that brought Friday’s rain. It broke off from the front and will strengthen as it moves in.

Rain will begin between 7 and 10 p.m., from south to north across the area. A south wind to start will keep it all liquid for us throughout the event.

Carry the umbrella on a raw night. While unlikely, a thunderstorm will be in the realm of possibility with this system as the center of the low pass through New Jersey, offshore and into New England.

The first hours of your Sunday will be wet. Push any outdoor decorating or exercise until as late into the day as you can. The steady rain will end between 7 and 10 a.m. After that, most of the day will be dry. However, a shower or two will be possible on the back end at nearly any point of the day. Again, though, after 10 a.m., it will not be a washout.

Rainfall totals will equal half an inch to an inch. High temperatures will be just around 50.

Sunday night will be when the sky clears out. Temperatures will bottom out to around 32 come Monday morning.

A warming trends will be seen for the holiday week. A ridge or area of higher pressure will be nearby. Monday and Tuesday will both feature plenty of sunshine on a southerly wind. Monday’s highs will be seasonable for late November. However, you can go without the jacket Tuesday, with Buena and the mainland reaching 60, while Atlantic City and the shore get to the upper 50s.

Wednesday will continue the mild weather from Tuesday, as a whipping west wind blows. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. A cold front will pass at some point during the day. It’s a pretty dry front, so I don’t anticipate much rain for the travel day, though maybe the winds will cause problems at the airports. I’m sure many travelors will be out Wednesday night. Bring the coat, as temperatures will quickly drop to late fall weather. Thanksgiving will then be bright, windy and in the 40s.

