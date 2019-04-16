The sun and clouds will not be the only object flying in the sky on Wednesday. A daytime launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket will occur in Virginia. South Jersey may just get enough of an all clear.
The launch will take place from The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Launch time is expected to be at 4:46 p.m. Traveling at thousands of miles an hour and to the International Space Station, much of the mid-Atlantic will have the potential to catch a glimpse of the Cygnus cargo spacecraft. That is, as long as we can break clear enough from the clouds morning expected on Wednesday.
A nearly stationary front will be situated in Virginia on Wednesday morning, slowly sagging to the south. This will bring clouds into South Jersey. The further south it travels, the more of the green light for viewing the rocket, which will be in the southeastern horizon.
By the time of the launch, enough of the clouds should leave to see the rocket in between the scattered clouds. A partly sunny sky will be expected. Down in Wallops Island, a partly sunny sky is expected with light winds. This should make liftoff a go.
The beaches will be the best place to view the Antares launch, given the clear sight lines. According to NASA, those south of Dennis Township and Sea Isle City may be able to see the rocket 30 to 60 seconds after launch. Those north of that line until around the White Horse Pike will have the opportunity 60 to 90 seconds after. Those further north will have 90 to 120 seconds after liftoff to view the spacecraft.
Launch coverage will begin at 4:15 p.m. on NASA TV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.