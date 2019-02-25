"Drive down Ventnor Avenue today and you see history. It's the ebb and flow of American hopes and dreams. There are magnificent mansions, mixed in with inexpensive two-family houses, cheap takeouts, the footrpints of a lost world. The Riviera of the Northeast is still there if you look between."

"But a few visionary geniuses presented a solution, a cure that would overnight make everybody well, make everyone prosperous again … men like Donald Trump. ... Vast new Xanadus would be constructed … eager to tap in to what was assured would be the never ending gusher of prosperity: Casino gambling."

"If you are looking for an example of a lemming-like lurch towards a shiny new cliff face from which to tumble, look no further than this $2.4 billion goat rodeo. The Revel. It opened in 2012 and closed less than two years later."

"Dock's Oyster House survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two world wars, numerous declines and rebirths. It is still here, still great, a symbol of what Atlantic City was and could be again, should be again."

Bourdain show quotes on Atlantic City