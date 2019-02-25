Restaurants visited by "Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown" for a 2015 New Jersey eateries show got a big boost in business from being part of the Jersey native's CNN series.
They may continue to benefit after the state Legislature voted to create the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, a memorial to the well-known chef, food writer and television personality who died by suicide in 2018 in a hotel room in France.
The Legislature recently passed a resolution to create the trail, but the state Division of Travel and Tourism hasn't yet said exactly what that will entail, and no one from the division responded to a request for information Monday.
Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, introduced the resolution last June, just weeks after Bourdain's death at age 61. The trail includes the 10 eateries on the show, which was a tribute to his childhood growing up in Leonia, Bergen County, and summering at the Jersey Shore.
Bourdain visited establishments from Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee to Tony's Baltimore Grill, the Knife and Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, with stops in-between at places in Asbury Park, Barnegat Township, and Barnegat Light. He traveled to Camden as well.
Bourdain almost always dined with a local person knowledgeable about an area's culture and history to discuss the region along with the food. That set his show apart from other culinary shows, according to Atlantic City historian Vicki Gold Levi, who dined with him at the Knife and Fork Inn.
When "Parts Unknown" taped in Atlantic City in January 2015, the resort was reeling from the closing of four casinos and the loss of 5,000 jobs the year before.
But Bourdain was bullish on Atlantic City's future if the resort focused less on casino gaming and banked more on the sea, salt air and great old restaurants that have survived history's ups and downs.
“It’s gonna be on places like this, that celebrate the ghosts,” said his dining partner, writer Brian Donahue, referring to Dock's Oyster House and its crab cakes and lobster. "This is what it’s going to take for Atlantic City to come back.”
Bourdain agreed, saying the casinos hadn't helped the whole city prosper.
"I don’t want to sound like I’m down on Atlantic City because I see it as an incredibly — almost ludicrously — hopeful place. So whatever is left of it should be in my opinion, hung onto, because they’re going to come around,” Bourdain said.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has changed hands since the episode aired, but new co-owner Fred Pugh said the visit from Bourdain is important to everyone at the restaurant, and they welcome the chance to be involved in the food trail.
"We enjoyed having him there. He was a very gracious person, " said Pugh, who started working at Tony's in 1969 and was a manager there when Bourdain visited but was off the night of the taping. Now he co-owns it with his son and a group of investors.
"He did rave about our meatballs and a few other things. He liked our pizza," said Pugh.
"He was there probably at Atlantic City's lowest point," said Pugh. "Since the addition of the Hard Rock and Ocean getting back on its feet again, things did take a turn for the better."
He said last summer the restaurant's business was up 14 percent to 18 percent from the previous summer.
Kate Daley and Carly Imperiale waited on Bourdain and Gold Levi at the Knife and Fork Inn for the show. They still work at the restaurant.
"We weren’t given any notice or forewarning they were filming that day. So when we showed up and there was a camera crew, we said, 'What’s going on?'" Daley said.
"It was like clockwork," Daley said, with Bourdain arriving when everything was set up.
But he didn't rush through the food.
"He and the historian both took their time and had multiple courses," Imperiale said.
Both are excited about the food trail.
"I consider it to be a huge honor he came here in the first place," said Daley. "I'm really proud we are going to be part of a tour named after his name."
Bourdain got lost on his way to Lucille's Country Cooking in Warren Grove, Barnegat Township, said Vicki Lawson. It's in the middle of the pinelands.
So she got on the phone with him and gave him directions until he found the place.
She's been a waitress, cook and caterer there for 21 years, she said.
"He sat at the counter," said Lawson, who served him eggs and scrapple, potatoes, homefries, toast and blueberry pie.
The publicity increased business in the small diner by about 200 percent, Lawson said, and many of those who came because of the show have come back again and again. It seats about 60, she said, but in the summer there is also outdoor patio seating.
The diner's namesake, Lucille Bates Wickward, was still alive then, Lawson said. She died about a year after Bourdain's visit. Now the diner is run by Lucille's daughter Karen Flynn.
Bourdain and his brother opened the show by driving across the Manahawkin Bay Bridge and eating clam strips and beer at Kubel's in Barnegat Light.
Kubel's is now closed for repairs and renovations, according to a message on its phone, but will reopen soon.
Comedians Rich Vos and Bonnie McFarlane, a married couple, ate at Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City with Bourdain.
“I’ve done tons of TV, but this was no pressure, just fun,” Vos said at the time. “Even the whole crew, everyone made you feel comfortable.”
