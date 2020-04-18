Question: Last year, I inherited a number of old items owned by my late mother’s favorite aunt. One piece I am particularly interested in is a 40-inch by 47-inch silk “piano shawl” that was always draped over Aunt Marie’s grand piano. Noted on her will’s listed assets as a “Spanish Manton de Manila Shank,” it is decorated with several embroidered women in Chinese attire gathered in a lovely flower garden. Although a precise value is not provided, “$100 to $1,500” is handwritten in pencil next to the description. Can you provide some information? — W.S., Mays Landing
Answer: Known as a Manton or Manila shawl, yours is a copy of popular silk shawls that originated in Canton, China, during the 16th century and were sold through Spanish trade merchants to the merchants of the Philippine capital of Manila, then a Spanish colony. The trade routs, which remained active until 1816, enabled Spain to trade Mexican gold and silver coins for Chinese silks, porcelain and spices from Canton.
One of the important Canton items traded was the women’s large silk shawl known as the Spanish Manton de Manila, elaborately embossed with scenes that usually depicted Chinese people, birds and flowers. Eventually, long fringe sewn to a shawl’s border added movement and attracted more attention. The shawl soon became a fashion statement in Spain as well as in Latin America.
By the 18th century, the Spanish Manton was an essential worldwide fashion item of women throughout the Spanish empire. It was also especially appreciated as a luxury interior design accessory to hang on walls, drape over sofas and decorate large grand pianos.
Commonly associated with Flamenco dancers, Spanish Mantons in different sizes were saved for special occasions and later were made from acrylic and polyester as well as silk.
Spanish Mantons are often passed on as collectors’ items within families. Their beauty and popularity provide a reflection of Spanish culture and history.
Although the undated $1,800 note on the estate information you received may have represented a valid sale price at one time, recent sales indicate that several Manton de Manila shawls sold for $150 to $235 each.
Question: I plan to sell some fancy old art glass items, gifts collected by a friend many years ago. Although I have been able to find information about most of the pieces, I cannot find anything about one item she called “a cut velvet glass bottle vase.” I am providing a photo of the 8¼-inch-high item and hope you will be able to solve the mystery. — H.H., Strathmere
Answer: Your photo shows one of the many rose-colored, cased-over-white “cut velvet” pattern glass bottle vases made by the Phoenix Art Glass Company, a specialist glass maker founded in 1880 in Monaca, Pennsylvania.
During the 1880s and ’90s, Phoenix produced cut glass and etched glass lamps, shades and globes as well as Pearl Satin and Cut Velvet art glasses.
Cut Velvet glass is produced by applying an outer layer of pastel glass over a white casing. The piece is then molded or cut in a relief ribbed or diamond shape, showing some of the casing. Its finish then has a satin or velvet feel, leading to the name “cut velvet.”
They were only made from 1883 to 1887, and your diamond quilted, cut velvet pattern glass bottle vase is presently viewed as highly collectible due to the pattern’s short production period.
Suggested values of pink rose cut velvet glass bottle vases range from a low of $18 through an average $120 to $300 for fine examples with no chips, cracks or repairs.
An 18¼-inch high rose cut velvet glass bottle vase recently sold for $86.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
