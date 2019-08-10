Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteenâ€™s new studio release â€œWestern Starsâ€ breaks fresh ground for the veteran rocker, who turns his back not only on the blistering sound of the E Street Band but also abandons the haunting acoustic moods pioneered on â€œNebraskaâ€ and fine-tuned on later solo efforts. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen is kicking off the Emmys campaign for his Netflix film â€œSpringsteen on Broadwayâ€ with an acoustic performance of â€œDancing in the Darkâ€ and a deep and wide-ranging chat with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the two confirmed Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York. Now you donâ€™t even have to go to Broadway to hear Springsteen's sold-out show. Columbia Records said Friday, Nov. 2 the official two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadwayâ€ will be released Dec. 14. A few days later, on Dec. 16, a filmed version of the show debuts on Netflix. "Springsteen on Broadway" has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteenâ€™s new studio release â€œWestern Starsâ€ breaks fresh ground for the veteran rocker, who turns his back not only on the blistering sound of the E Street Band but also abandons the haunting acoustic moods pioneered on â€œNebraskaâ€ and fine-tuned on later solo efforts. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
Brad Barket
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen is kicking off the Emmys campaign for his Netflix film â€œSpringsteen on Broadwayâ€ with an acoustic performance of â€œDancing in the Darkâ€ and a deep and wide-ranging chat with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the two confirmed Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
Brad Barket
FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York. Now you donâ€™t even have to go to Broadway to hear Springsteen's sold-out show. Columbia Records said Friday, Nov. 2 the official two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadwayâ€ will be released Dec. 14. A few days later, on Dec. 16, a filmed version of the show debuts on Netflix. "Springsteen on Broadway" has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
Louis P. Masur took a date when he went to his first Bruce Springsteen concert in high school.
The girl didn't last.
But Masur's relationship with Springsteen "has lasted ever since," he said.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Rutgers University professor has even made the New Jersey-born rocker his work.
And in the fall, he'll do it again when he teaches a course on Springsteen on the New Brunswick campus, in part commemorating the star's 70th birthday in September. The course, he said, will focus on how Springsteen's vision reflects the fight for personal growth and political and social change, the search for joy and appreciation of community, the effort to improve the world, and the age-old story of struggle and survival.
Clarence Clemons, the Norfolk, Virginia, native who played saxophone in Bruce Springsteen's …
Masur, 62, an American cultural historian who grew up in the Bronx, is far from the first academic to teach Springsteen. It's not at all unusual for academics to use rock icons to lecture on American cultural history.
Princeton has offered a course called "Sociology from E Street: Bruce Springsteen's America." At the University of Rochester, students have been able to take a course on how Springsteen's music reflects on the American working-class experience. "Springsteen: the Man and the Music" has been taught at Montclair University. On the menu last fall at Rider University was "Unpacking Bruce Springsteen," a course offered by a professor of popular music.
And another Rutgers professor has taught students to explore the theology of Springsteen at the New Brunswick campus.
Masur said his course gets students to understand Springsteen's work lyrically and musically, how the simple change of a chord "does something to you."
"They come to a deeper understanding of Springsteen's work and its place in the culture, but they also develop the skills and abilities to think about other things more critically," he said.
Masur caps enrollment at 50 and typically reaches it. Students are required to do a lot of reading, essay writing, and listening to the rock star's music.
Masur starts the class by asking students to write about a song that has had great influence in their life. For him, that song was "Born to Run," which "captured my teenage sense of longing, dreams of escape, and search for connection and love." He uses it as the ringtone on his phone.
"It quickly became the defining song and album of my life," Masur said.
In books he's authored, he uses the "Born to Run" lines "love is wild," "love is real" in the acknowledgments where he mentions his wife. He's seen the rocker in concert more than 100 times. And he raised his two children on Springsteen, taking them to their first concert when they were ages 5 and 9. His son surprised him by choosing the Springsteen song, "Happy" from the box set Tracks as his wedding song.
"I was weeping like a baby," Masur said.
Over time, Masur began to think about Springsteen not only as a fan, but as a scholar. A decade ago, he wrote the book "Runaway Dream: Born to Run" and "Bruce Springsteen's American Vision." Masur also authored an essay on Springsteen that will appear in a collection of essays on the artist called "Long Walk Home," which will be released by Rutgers University Press next month.
He first taught a Springsteen course when he was still a professor at Trinity College in Connecticut. He wrote about the experience in a 2005 essay titled "The Boss in the Classroom," which appeared in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
He decided to teach the course after discussing Springsteen in one of his classes, which turned into an impromptu concert.
"As the opening beats of 'Born to Run' blared into the lecture room, I started singing and annotating: 'In the day we sweat it out in the streets of a runaway American dream' (the underside of making it in America, I told my students); 'Baby this town rips the bones from your back' (the feeling of being cut off from community); 'We gotta get out while we're young' (the need to hit the road to find oneself)," Masur wrote.
"I was scampering up and down the aisles, singing, yelling and performing before 50 students. ... That evening I received multiple email messages from students who said that the class had been one of the best they had ever taken."
Since then, Masur has taught Springsteen a handful of times at Trinity and later Rutgers, where he began working in 2012.
This fall seemed like the perfect time to do it again, he said, noting the rocker's soon-to-be septuagenarian milestone. The timing also is good, given Springsteen's release of a new album, "Western Stars," and his recent Broadway run.
The three-hour, once a week course is called "Springsteen's American Vision." Springsteen school starts next month.
Check out Bruce Springsteen from over the years
SPRINGSTEEN
ENTER MUS-SPRINGSTEEN 1 PH
Italy Bruce Springsteen
GOT JERI 072805
Springsteen On Broadway Opening Night
Obama Kennedy Center Honors
People Bruce Springsteen
People Bruce Springsteen
SPRINGSTEEN 2
GOT JERI 072805
Springsteen 032012
APTOPIX Springsteen Book Tour
ENTER MUS-CLEMONS LX
Springsteen 032012
20161009_FLR_BOSS
Kennedy Center Honors
Bruce Springsteen Absence Note
ENTER MUS-SPRINGSTEEN 4 TB
Lincoln Awards Veterans
ENTER MUS-SPRINGSTEEN 2 PH
GOT JERI 072805
JERI 032312_1
Springsteen Archives Monmouth University
bruce0811-GNR0018502255
SXSW-Bruce Springsteen
bruce0811-(6)
ENTER MUS-SPRINGSTEEN 1 TB
US Springsteen Archives Monmouth University
ENT BRIEFS SPRINGSTEEN
Obama Kennedy Center Honors
ENTER MUS-SPRINGSTEEN 3 TB
Music-Bono
People Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen-Longest Show
World AIDS Day (RED) 2014 Performance In Times Square
Springsteen and Clemons 2
SPRINGSTEEN
2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year - Show
Springsteen, Bruce 6%2f24%2f93
20161009_FLR_BOSS
Bruce Springsteen 1985
Veterans Day Concert For Valor
Hard Rock Memorabilia
NAMES SPRINGSTEEN
bruce0811-OMA0017987297
World AIDS Day (RED) 2014 Performance In Times Square
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.