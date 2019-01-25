.@FAANews reporting departure delays of 1 hour, 14 minutes at PHL. Be sure to check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. https://t.co/7JabJ3suPL— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 25, 2019
Philadelphia International Airport is experiencing delays because of an increase in sick leave at surrounding airports, according the Federal Aviation Administration.
"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities. We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," the FAA said in a statement.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.
The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.
Martin says safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel.
Also experiencing delays LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport.
According to the FAA's official website, "there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving" at LaGuardia. This is causing arriving flights to be delayed by an average of one hour and 20 minutes.
The FAA is telling the public to monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
