LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a possible drowning in the Cox Hall Creek Wildlife Management Area lake, according to a press release from police.
Police were called to the former Ponderlodge Golf Course about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate the death of a man found on the property.
Two friends were swimming in the area, when one swimmer came out of the water and said he could not find his friend, police said.
Police identified the victim as a 58-year-old man who they say was found near the shoreline after a short search.
The Town Bank Fire Department’s Dive Team, the Villas Fire Department, Lower Township Rescue Squad, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit and other Cape May County resources assisted in the response.
An autopsy was performed by the South Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause of death has not been determined, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department are still investigating.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, and there is no apparent danger to the public, police said.
