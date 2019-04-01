Most social media users find it important to check the validity of the posts they find in their everyday scrolling, but that held especially true Monday as local companies pulled their own online April Fools Day stunts.
Wildwood amusement park Morey's Piers got an early start on this year's prank. The park posted a news release Sunday night to its Facebook page announcing that, in response to guest feedback, they'd be closing Curley's Fries, a 45 year-old boardwalk institution.
The new vegetarian-themed concession stand that would replace it with healthier options even had its own name "Greenery’s."
The news release even proposed offerings including crispy kale chips, roasted chick peas and seaweed salad, made with locally sourced seaweed.
The Facebook post also included a photo of the iconic storefront with machinery out front to look like it might actually soon undergo the alleged transformation.
But at 1 p.m. Monday, Morey's Piers released another post letting social media users in on the joke.
Not only will Curley's remain a staple on the boardwalk, but they will be giving away free french fries on Mariner's Pier opening day Saturday, April 13 to the first 50 people in line at their two locations.
Later in the day, Ocean Resort Casino also made waves when it posted that its iconic ball had blown from its rooftop.
The joke was later made more apparent when the ball was spotted "swimming laps" in one of the resort's pools along with other fictionalized outings.
Lastly, the Somers Point Facebook page advertised that producers of the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' were in Somers Point over the weekend scouting the town's Kennedy Park as a film location for a season three episode.
Fans on social media might have been fooled since one of the show's stars, Gaten Matarazzo has ties to South Jersey, growing up in Little Egg Harbor Township.
