It looks like Planet Earth isn't taking on the cue of "April showers bring May flowers". Six out of the seven days in this forecast has some rain risk in them. However, there will be a good amount of dry time to stop and smell the roses.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
If you will be reading this early on Wednesday morning, a shower can still linger around. Otherwise, we will be dry, albeit with a good amount of cloud cover. I've been talking for a couple of days about a front that will snake around the mid-Atlantic. This is it. Tuesday, it brought warm weather as the front lifted to the north of us, for Wednesday, it will be vice versa.
A northeast to east wind will blow. Temperatures start out mild, in the mid-50s. However, the cooling ocean breeze will cap temperatures in the low to mid-60s. That will be about average .
Most outdoor plans or work will be OK (except for the high pollen levels). Between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., isolated showers will be present. Being isolated, they will be more miss than hit and many of you I would imagine wind up completely dry.
Isolated showers will then continue into Wednesday night. The dense cloud cover and the maritime airmass means little change to our overnight temperatures. It will have a damp feel, but overnight lows will be mild, in the mid to upper 50s.
As quick as that front dropped to the south of us, it will lift back to the north, and with some stream behind it. Thursday and Friday will put us in a very summery pattern, as it feels more like mid to late June.
Both day will see a balmy start to the morning. No jacket will be needed and the windows can stay opened (if you're an allergy suffer, you'll want the air conditioner on).
The morning will start out with some sunshine. A twinge of humidity will be present during the day, too. High temperatures will be able to rocket into the 80-85 degree range west of the Parkway and away from the water. The shore will be on pace for a good sea-breeze to set in, capping temperatures in the 60s.
Both afternoon will sees showers and storms fire up. This will the storms that pop-corn up on the radar. They'll be hit or miss that can bring a quick, heavy down pours. Thursday evening will see showers, too.
Lastly, I do want to go back to Monday's edition of the column. I wrote that Monday would be our first day since April 11 with a low below average. As it turns out, it was Sunday that wound up below average, too, with a low of 43. What happened was it cooler down to below average on midnight Sunday night, which was not known at the time of writing.
