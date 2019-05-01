April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
Records at Atlantic City International Airport show that the month of April was the third warmest of all-time in recorded history, with reports going back to 1943. The average temperature of 56.2 degrees was just 0.1 degree shy of second place back in 2010.
An impressive 23 of the 30 days of the month were at least 1 degree or greater above average. This was highlighted by a 16 day streak of low temperatures at or above average from April 12 to 27. This showed, as low temperatures were the third warmest all time. High temperatures were the sixth warmest all time.
Elsewhere in South Jersey, Millville was the fourth warmest all time, while Cape May was the sixth warmest. Atlantic City International Airport is the official climate site for The Press' coverage area.
Precipitation amounts have quieted down since the record wet 2018 and wetter than average Climatologist Winter period of December, January and February. 3.95 inches fell at A.C. Airport, slightly above the 3.63 average. The state still remains drought free, as it has since April 11 of 2017.
As a whole, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties all wound up about average in terms of precipitation. The main rounds of precipitation came on April 15, 19 and 26, when strong storms rolled through the area.
