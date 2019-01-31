The frigid temperatures overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning has resulted in closures and numerous school districts delaying the start of their day by two hours Thursday.
The heart of our frigid fall in temperatures starts Thursday, prompting our first record col…
Millville Public Schools and the Maurice River Township School will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.
All Atlantic City schools will open with a 2-hour delay Thursday.
Holy Spirit High School in Absecon will hold a full day of school starting at the regular time on Thursday.
The Absecon School District will be on a 2-hour delay and will open at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Special Services, based in Mays Landing, will have a 2-hour delay Thursday morning because of transportation concerns related to extremely cold temperatures.
Coastal Learning Center Atlantic in Northfield will have a 2-hour delayed opening Thursday.
Egg Harbor Township schools are under a 2-hour delayed opening.
Principle Academy Charter in Egg Harbor Township will have a 2-hour delay Thursday.
Galloway Township Public Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delayed opening Thursday due to predicted extreme cold conditions.
Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway Township will be on 2-hour delay Thursday.
High schools in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District - Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek - will have a 2-hour delayed opening Thursday.
Hamilton Township School District has called for a 2-hour delay. Kid's Corner also will be delayed by 2 hours, which means Kid's Corner will begin at 9 a.m.
Hammonton Public Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening Thursday due to extreme temperatures.
Somers Point School District adopted a 2-hour delay due to extreme temperatures and wind chill Thursday.
All Ocean City Schools will open with a 2-hour delay Thursday.
Deerfield, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hopewell Crest, Stowe Creek and Upper Deerfield schools will all have a 2-hour delayed opening Thursday.
Mullica Township School District will open after a 2-hour delay Thursday.
Upper Township Middle School in Petersburg will delay its opening until 10:10 a.m. Thursday. Upper Township primary and elementary schools, both in Marmora, delayed their openings until 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
The Vineland Public Schools will open on a regular schedule.
The Vineland Public Charter School. Millville Public Charter School and Bridgeton Public Charter Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delayed schedule Thursday.
