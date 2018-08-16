TRENTON — State Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both of Atlantic County, testified in front of New Jersey Transit officials Thursday over next month’s temporary closing of the Atlantic City Rail Line, leaving with a guarantee that service will return in January.
The testimony was part of a longer hearing with NJ Transit officials with state lawmakers discussing a variety of issues with NJ Transit.
“I’ve heard stories of veterans who use the line to see their specialists or Veterans Affairs doctors in Philadelphia,” Mazzeo said. “Tourism and business experts know the importance of transportation to our local economy. I can’t say enough that the suspension of this service will be a great disservice to Atlantic County.”
Armato said he still doesn’t see the need to totally shut down the rail line for four months.
“This has been done throughout New Jersey, and not one time has the rail system had to be shut down to do this work,” Armato said. “But now we’re being told for Atlantic City it will have to be shut down for four months.”
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett will be at the rail station at 8 a.m. Monday in Atlantic City for a public meeting that will address concerns about the temporary closure to install federally mandated safety equipment known as positive train control, or PTC.
The meeting was requested by state Sen. Chris Brown.
Meanwhile, lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy began to take steps Thursday to address an engineer shortage that has been developing for years but is just beginning to attract attention due to dozens of train cancellations in central and north New Jersey.
Murphy directed lawmakers to send him standalone legislation to waive residency requirements to allow NJ Transit to hire engineers from other states, and they are expected to take it up in their next voting session.
The shortage, due to attrition and underinvestment in training for the past decade, has combined unexcused absences plus federally mandated safety work to cancel dozens of trains during peak periods, some with little or no notice to commuters.
Management of staff turnover due to retirement “was nonexistent” for years, Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told lawmakers at the legislative hearing Thursday. That left NJ Transit “without a pipeline” of skilled workers to fill in for those who left or retired, she said.
Gutierrez-Scaccetti said that in addition to seeking residency waivers, NJ Transit would actively promote vocational training programs for engineers at community colleges, and would offer bonuses to NJ Transit conductors if they train to be engineers.
Hiring engineers from around the region, rather than new recruits, could cut the time it could take to get them trained and working, Gutierrez-Scaccetti and Corbett said. Currently the training time is about 20 months.
Commuters will still see more cancellations through the end of the year, however, due to NJ Transit’s work to install the federally required emergency braking system known as positive train control.
The agency received a two-year extension past the initial Dec. 31, 2018, deadline to fully implement the system, but still has to have it fully installed by then so it can perform testing over the next two years.
Missing the deadline could lead to the Federal Railroad Administration decertifying the railroad, essentially shutting it down, Corbett said.
Lawmakers questioned NJ Transit’s communications with commuters, to which Corbett responded that he has merged the agency’s social media operation into an emergency operations center where train movements can be monitored.
Assemblyman Anthony Bucco echoed the frustrations of many commuters when he asked why plans for cancellations aren’t communicated better.
“You know this is coming, but there doesn’t seem to be a concrete plan to address it,” he said. “If you’re doing that, you’ve got to communicate it.”
Staff Writer John DeRosier and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
