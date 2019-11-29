LOWER TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested on robbery and weapons charges, following an incident at a home in the Villas sections of the township.
At 4:30 p.m., on Monday, officers responded to a call from a man claiming he was assaulted then robbed at gunpoint. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim who explained he had gone to a home in the first block of East Atlantic Avenue for a drug deal. He told police during the transaction, the victim was hit in the face by a young man. A second man pointed a hand gun at the victim and told him to empty his pockets, according to the account given to police.
At the scene, the victim was treated by the Lower Township Rescue Squad and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.
Detectives from the Lower Township Police Department, along with members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Cape May County SWAT Team then executed a search warrant of the home where the incident took place. During the search, two suspects were taken into custody: Jonathan Halas, 19, of Cape May, and a young man who was not identified because of his age.
Louis Garcia, 18, of North Cape May, the man who allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and a second underage boy were later located at a separate house on the first block of East Atlantic Avenue and were also taken into custody.
The four suspects were all charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The adults were lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility and the boys were place in a juvenile security facility.
