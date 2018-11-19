Two men were arrested for burglarizing a new beer hall in Atlantic City, police said.
Thomas Lipton, 27, of Tuckerton, and Michael Figueroa, 42, of Atlantic City, were arrested after breaking into the South Tennessee Avenue business late last month before it had opened and taking flat screen televisions, authorities said.
Following the break-in, police distributed photos of two suspects caught on surveillance.
Officers arrested Lipton on Nov. 6 on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue while he was in possession of several bags of heroin, police said. Figueroa was arrested on Saturday in Renaissance Plaza.
Both were charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy. Lipton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The two men were released on a summons and await a court date.
