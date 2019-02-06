ATLANTIC CITY— Police arrested an Egg Harbor Township man and a city woman early Wednesday morning after they investigated a robbery at a city convenience store.
Officers Brian McDevitt and Michael Peters responded to the 7-Eleven on 1500 Pacific Avenue at 2:45 a.m. for a report of a robbery, according to a news release from the department.
Officers said that after 42 year-old Bruce Savateri Jr. brought an item to the counter and handed payment to the clerk, he allegedly grabbed money from inside the cash register when the clerk opened it.
Police said the clerk attempted to stop Savateri, but he ran from the store and drove away from the area.
Officers McDevitt and Peters located Savateri’s car at South Carolina and Pacific Avenues almost thirty minutes after the robbery.
They took Saverti into custody without incident and arrested his passenger, Kathryn Putney, after they found that she had several active warrants.
Savateri was charged with robbery, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Putney was charged with contempt of court.
Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The department asked anyone with information about this accident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
