Two Atlantic City residents were arrested in the stabbing of a 30-year-old man Friday, police said.
Elisha Barreto, 18, and Hasson Warren, 26, both of Atlantic City, were charged following an investigation into the stabbing of a man two days ago on South Texas Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the leg at 5:18 p.m. Friday, police said. The 30-year-old victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
Detectives arrested Barreto and Warren, who police say fled the area after the stabbing. The two were arrested at a home in the 4200 block of Filbert Avenue, authorities said.
Barreto was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and reckless endangerment. She was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Warren was charged with hindering apprehension and released on a summons with a future court date.
