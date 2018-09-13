South Jersey authorities arrested 27 people and seized $93,000 worth of heroin and methamphetamine in Cape May and Cumberland counties as a result of a large-scale narcotics investigation, officials announced Wednesday.
S.W.A.T. teams from several law enforcement agencies carried out 16 search warrants on Sept. 11 at homes in the Woodbine and Millville areas after a two-month investigation named “Operation Forefathers” into the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.
The 27 men and women arrested, who are between 25 and 57 years old, were charged with first, second, third and fourth-degree drug possession and distribution, money laundering, obstruction and firearm possession crimes.
If convicted, they face between 18 months and up to 20 years in state prison for each crime. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said a convicted leader of a narcotics trafficking network can face lifetime imprisonment with a 25-year period of parole ineligibility.
The investigation was initiated by the Cape May County and Atlantic County prosecutor’s offices and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Other agencies that were involved included the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, the Cape May County and Cumberland County sheriff’s departments, and 19 police departments in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
In addition to the arrests, S.W.A.T. and police seized 13 vehicles, 6,540 bags of suspected heroin worth about $77,000 at street value, six ounces of suspected methamphetamine worth $16,000, two ounces of suspected “raw heroin” and several pounds of marijuana.
Also seized was $30,000 in cash, two semi-automatic handguns and one shotgun, said officials from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Searched homes were also located in Cape May Court House, Wildwood, Ocean View and the Del Haven section of Lower Township, according to county prosecutors.
South Jersey investigators identified Harold Santiago, 31, of Woodbine, George Williams, 57, of Millville, Tracey Kluska, 44, of Ocean View, and Isiah Fitzpatrick, 28, of Woodbine, as leaders of the drug distribution network.
All four were sent to either Cape May County or Cumberland County jails pending court proceedings. Five other people arrested Tuesday were also placed in jail. All others were released on summonses.
Additional residential and vehicle search warrants “may be executed as a result of this investigation,” according to a news release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and more people may be arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation.
Sutherland said anyone with information related to the narcotics distribution investigation can contact Cape May Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through cmcsheriff.net or the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
