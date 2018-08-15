ATLANTIC CITY — Four men have been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder following a fight in which a gun was fired Monday night.
At 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Morris and Pacific avenues for a report of a victim who had been punched, kicked and shot at. Police said the 31-year-old victim was reportedly in a fight with one man, Jaquise White, 21, of Atlantic City, when two others, Aundrique Scott and Dante Miller, intervened and began hitting the victim.
Scott removed a handgun from around his ankle and fired one shot at the victim's head but missed, police said. Scott continued to assault the victim, and the three men fled before officers arrived, police said.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Officers Eric Evans and Garry Stowe reviewed surveillance footage from the area and were able to identify Scott, which led them to a residence in the 1000 block of Ohio Avenue, police said. The suspects in the house refused to come out, resulting in members of the SWAT Team and crisis negotiators responding, police said. Police said after a period of time, the suspects surrendered to police.
Scott, Miller and White were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy. Scott was additionally charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and weapon for an unlawful purpose.
A fourth man, identified as Tahjaren Hayes, 22, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, was arrested on the same charges after police learned he provided the handgun to Scott.
All four men were lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
