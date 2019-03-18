A multi-artist exhibit highlighting the rebirth of Atlantic City is on display at the Showboat weekends through April. ARTeriors Showboat features works from Air Rat, MudGirls Studio, Studio 130, Billy Joe Michel, Lennox Warner, Belinda Manning and Gabriela Siwiec. It will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 28 at the hotel, 801 Boardwalk. Admission is free.
