ATLANTIC CITY — Five new murals will transform five walls in five days during the first 48 Blocks Atlantic City Mural Week project next week.
Mural Week, May 13-17, is a new project of 48 Blocks Atlantic City, which will hold its third celebration of the arts throughout the city at the end of June. The five new murals will join 35 existing murals supported by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, and 10 other murals in the city.
“We want to create an atmosphere where if you come to Atlantic City, you can’t miss a mural,” said Loryn Simonsen, communications manager for the Foundation. “The five large-scale murals being created this year are taking the project to a new level. The public can watch the muralists transform the walls all week as we prepare for our citywide 48 Blocks Atlantic City event in June.”
Participating mural artists are Charles Barbin, of Brigantine; Glenn Taylor, of Mays Landing; Denton Burrows and Mark Chu, of New York City; BK Foxx, of Long Island, New York; and Felipe Ortiz, of Abington, Massachusetts.
Barbin and Chu, who have previously painted murals in Atlantic City through 48 Blocks AC, are partnering on a mural.
Artists will be available and the five sites will be announced at 10 a.m. Monday at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.
Throughout the week, the public will be able to visit the sites and watch the artists work.
48 Blocks Atlantic City is a program of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, in partnership with Stockton. Arts Foundation programming is funded in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. More information is at 48blocksac.com.
48 Blocks on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. Dameka Cross of Smithville amazed by the Kid Super Hero Mural, which was on the side of Gateway Head Start Early Education Center at 1433 Bacharach in Atlantic City. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
48 Blocks on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. The Atlantic City Ballet was held at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk which included Taylor Smolen,23 of Georgia performing on stage. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Katrina Brennan, 3, of Washington Township, tries out her superhero pose at the Kid Super Hero Mural. It was painted on Gateway Head Start Early Education Center on Bacharach Boulevard in Atlantic City as part of the 48 Blocks art project.
48 Blocks on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. Diane Ramftl did a Tai Chi class at McClinton Park at 201 N. New hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The show goes on after rain Saturday as the Atlantic City Ballet, including Fabio Mariano, 24, of Brazil, performs in the 48 Blocks show. The citywide art event featured visual arts and creative work including Tai Chi. See a gallery of photos and video at
48 Blocks on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. The Atlantic City Ballet was held at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk which included Sara Lonngren (left),34 of Medford, Fabio Mariano,24 of Brazil and Taylor Smolen,23 of Georgia performing on stage. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
48 Blocks on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. Diane Ramftl did a Tai Chi class at McClinton Park at 201 N. New hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
48 Blocks took place on Saturday, featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc. June 24, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
