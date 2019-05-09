012419_nws_48Blocks

Mural projects like 48 Blocks have been touted as a way to eliminate blight in Atlantic City.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY – Five new murals will transform five walls in five days during the first 48 Blocks Atlantic City Mural Week project from May 13-17.

Mural Week is a new project of 48 Blocks Atlantic City, which will hold its third celebration of the arts throughout the city at the end of June. The five new murals will join 35 existing murals supported by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, and 10 other murals in the city.

Art is a tool in the fight against blight. How can A.C. see more of it?

“We want to create an atmosphere where if you come to Atlantic City, you can’t miss a mural,” said Loryn Simonsen,” communications manager for the Foundation. “The five large-scale murals being created this year are taking the project to a new level. The public can watch the muralists transform the walls all week as we prepare for our city wide 48 Blocks Atlantic City event in June.”

The participating mural artists are Charles Barbin of Brigantine; Glenn Taylor of Mays Landing; Denton Burrows and Mark Chu of New York City; BK Foxx of Long Island, New York and Felipe Ortiz of Abington, Massachusetts.

Barbin and Chu, who have previously painted murals in Atlantic City through 48 Blocks AC, are partnering on a collaborative mural.

Artists will be available and the five sites will be announced 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.

Throughout the week media and the public will be able to visit the sites and watch the artists at work.

48 Blocks Atlantic City is a program of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, in partnership with Stockton University. ACAF programming is funded in part by the NJ State Council on the Arts, a partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. More information is at 48blocksac.com.

Atlantic City's 48 Blocks

48 Blocks took place on Saturday,  featured art installations and creative projects including ballet, mural, Tai Chi,etc.    June 24, 2017   (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

1 of 18

