ATLANTIC CITY — Lane McCabe gripped onto a bright orange cone as his feet slid on the ice rink Saturday afternoon at the Flyers Skate Zone.
Half a mile from the ocean, the 6-year-old visiting the resort from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was still cool inside the county's only ice rink while the fifth day of what could be a seven-day heatwave raged on outside. As his grandparents drove him to the Albany Avenue facility, though, he had just one concern.
"I was thinking 'Where the heck would we find ice here?'" McCabe said of the beach resort.
An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday, and Press meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasts South Jersey will see 90+ degree weather through Monday, finally cooling down Tuesday.
New Jersey's extreme weather continued over the weekend, with officials reminding South Jersey residents to stay hydrated and out of the sun for prolonged periods of time. The Skate Zone offered a place of refuge for kids and their families, and an alternative to the sweltering shoreline.
The Philadelphia Flyers and Comcast Spectacor opened the rink from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to help keep the community cool and out of the 100-degree weather.
“Given the rising temperatures, we wanted to reach out to our local communities and provide an outlet to get out of the heat,” said Pat Ferrill, senior vice president of Flyers Skate Zone.
McCabe's grandmother, Patty Testa, of Somers Point, said she's used to the heat as the owner of a masonry company, but this past week has been brutal. She said her air conditioning units have been running on full blast, but the ice rink was an even better reprieve.
"I was dying," she joked.
The extreme weather left others cranking their air conditioning units throughout Atlantic County too, putting the power grid to the test.
Energy demand increased by 18% this week compared to the average daily energy use typically seen this time of year, Atlantic City Electric said.
The company is taking steps to prevent outages, including increasing staffing in operations centers and placing more crews on call. Work has been suspended on all non-emergency projects that would put portions of the local grid out of service.
“Our staff and crews continue to closely monitor our system and are prepared to respond quickly and safely to any service issues,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric.
Atlantic City Electric's outage map showed few if any outages across the region Saturday afternoon.
