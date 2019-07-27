Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Suzette Charles Miss America 1983 during her final walk. She was Miss New Jersey in 1983, and served as Miss America 1984 for seven weeks after Vanessa Williams was forced to resign from the position that July because of nude pictures published in Penthouse.
Miss America volunteer Fran McManus, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township looks at Miss Pennsylvania Annie Rosellini's parade shoes at Boardwalk Hall, Tuesday Sept. 11, 2013, in Atlantic City.
Helen Riso sits at her post at the doorway to the contestant lunch area in the West Hall during the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in 2004, the last year the pageant was held in the resort before departing for Las Vegas. It returned in 2013.
Kevin Walsh, of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, volunteers with security as Officer Mike O'Hala checks cars entering the garage Sept. 11, 2001. Security was increased as a result of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
Jeanna Raney, Miss South Carolina, rolls through the ballroom of Convention Hall during an indoor Miss America parade in 2001.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Bess Myerson, of New York, was crowned the first Jewish Miss America in 1945 in Atlantic City. Myerson died Dec. 14, 2014, in California, at 90.
Associated Press
AC Convention Hall overview before the Miss America Pageant begins.
Press archives
Suzette Charles Miss America 1983 during her final walk. She was Miss New Jersey in 1983, and served as Miss America 1984 for seven weeks after Vanessa Williams was forced to resign from the position that July because of nude pictures published in Penthouse. Press Archives.
Vanessa Williams, left, is shown after being crowned Miss America 1984 in Atlantic City, N.J. on Sept. 17, 1983. Suzette Charles, right, another black woman, was chosen as first runner-up.
Anonymous
Miss America volunteer Fran McManus, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township looks at Miss Pennsylvania Annie Rosellini's parade shoes at Boardwalk Hall, Tuesday Sept. 11, 2013, in Atlantic City. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
Helen Riso sits at her post at the doorway to the contestant lunch area in the West Hall during the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in 2004, the last year the pageant was held in the resort before departing for Las Vegas. It returned in 2013.
Scott E. Stetzer
Kevin Walsh, of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, volunteers with security as Officer Mike O'Hala checks cars entering the garage Sept. 11, 2001. Security was increased as a result of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
For much of the past 100 years, the Miss America pageant was a mainstay of the social and business life of the region, coalescing the community around an annual event that required an army of volunteers.
"It was something we looked forward to every September. We had a camaraderie with all of the contestants," said Charlotte Berger, 90, of Egg Harbor Township, a volunteer from 1988 until the pageant left for Las Vegas in 2005. "We have a group of former hostesses, and we get together. We feel like sisters."
For the second time in its history, the event has left the region, this time for Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, leaving many to reflect on Miss America's impact locally.
For Bill McCullough, of Margate, who runs McCullough Models, the pageant is in his blood.
"Our family had a box for all four nights for about 40 years," said McCullough, the brother of former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough and son of modeling agency founder Marie McCullough.
"My grandparents had it first," he said. "We entertained every night with friends, family and business associates. It was always fun."
His mother was a hostess, and the modeling agency even sent volunteers to help contestants with hair and makeup in the 1970s and '80s, he said.
"To get on (the hostess committee) was another whole deal," McCullough said. "You were interviewed — it was more of a big social thing to be part of it."
Berger said hostesses were used for a variety of work, everything from accompanying contestants around town to serving on committees that handled press relations, check-in and parking, and security.
She was on the committee that worked with police and security to make sure contestants and others stayed safe.
In 1988, her first year volunteering, entertainer Kathie Lee Gifford was part of the show and the security committee had to be on the lookout for someone who was stalking her, she said.
"Everyone loved what they were doing," Berger said. "We were sad when they went to Las Vegas, but I had some friends who went to Las Vegas to volunteer."
Joanne Kenny, of Margate, made the trip to Vegas to volunteer and will travel to Connecticut to see the pageant, she said.
She now volunteers as a hostess to the judges for the Miss New Jersey pageant, she said, because the Miss America Organization became less interested in having hostesses as volunteers once they returned to Atlantic City in 2013.
Atlantic City historian Vicki Gold-Levi, 78, believes there were many heydays for the pageant in Atlantic City.
“To me, the notable eras are when there were things that were relevant,” she said. “Other people might say production numbers or pageant events, but I think it’s when Miss America hit several accomplishment marks.”
Such accomplishments included turning the cash prize awarded to winners into a college scholarship; crowning women of diverse ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds and sexual preferences, as well as those with disabilities; and pushing through public backlash during the '60s and '70s.
Gold-Levi’s Miss America memories date to the 1940s. With her father as the official city photographer, she had access to many of Atlantic City’s major events.
In 1945, she served as page for Bess Myerson, the first Jewish woman to wear the crown.
“I still remember the white satin costume and the buckle shoes,” Gold-Levi said.
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018.
Miss America Nia Franklin is a classically trained opera singer.
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin talk with reporter during her visit at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin sings Mariah Carey's 'Hero' on Tuesday during a visit to the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City.
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin visiting the students at Pennsylvania Avenue School Tuesday Nov 20, 2018. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin speaking to the students as well as helping them with a very special Thanksgiving project. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Myerson’s crowning not only helped begin the era of diversity within the pageant but pushed forward the notion the pageant would focus on education.
Gold Levi recalled Myerson even wearing a university cap and gown during the pageant festivities.
The pageant continued to add notches to the crown, as Gold-Levi said, by crowning the first black Miss America, Vanessa Williams, in 1983, requiring contestants to support an official platform and creating the Miss America Foundation to manage scholarships.
McCullough's favorite memories are of seeing former modeling students of his compete in the pageant.
One girl came to school when she was 14. I really liked her, read her resume. I said, 'I think this girl could be Miss America.' It was Suzette Charles," McCullough said.
Charles, then of Mays Landing, became Miss America 1984 after Williams gave up her crown in the midst of a controversy over nude photos.
Gold-Levi’s participation in the pageant continued over the years, as a spectator, parade participant and a preliminary judge in 1997.
“I’ve always said the emphasis should be on the women. I just hope are they happy and are they being treated right through the organization, because you have to be very disciplined to do it,” she said.
Over the years, the pageant has changed and evolved for the times — a necessary progression, Gold-Levi said.
“I remember Bess wore the crown, the gown, the velvet cape, the furs and carried a scepter. … That kind of pageantry wouldn’t work today."
Nevertheless, “the pageant has always been beloved,” said Gold-Levi. “We’ll miss it.”
Staff Writer Lauren Carroll contributed to this report.
