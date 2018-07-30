Enlightened Solutions Detox
Buy Now

Assembly John Armato was one of the officials attending the opening of Enlightened Solutions in Atlantic City. Enlightened Solutions held a grand openig for it's detox facility located at 1501 N. Albany Ave, Atlantic City, Friday March 23, 2018. The center offers a complete detoxification and integrated holistic programs that are supportive of long term recovery. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

PLEASANTVILLE — Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, are hosting prescription pill disposal events Tuesday in the city.

The lawmakers are teaming with the Pleasantville Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals on the events.

The first, at the Village at St. Peter’s, 25 W. Black Horse Pike, will run between 1 and 2:30 p.m. The second is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pleasantville Senior Center.

Proper prescription drug disposal can save lives by keeping potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and ensuring they are not flushed down the toilet and contaminating the water supply.

Earlier this year, Mallinckrodt donated 15,000 disposal bags for the events.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260 JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier

Tags

I joined The Press in January 2016 after graduating from Penn State in December 2015. I was the sports editor for The Daily Collegian on campus which covered all 31 varsity sports and several club sports.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.