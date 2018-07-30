PLEASANTVILLE — Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, are hosting prescription pill disposal events Tuesday in the city.
The lawmakers are teaming with the Pleasantville Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals on the events.
The first, at the Village at St. Peter’s, 25 W. Black Horse Pike, will run between 1 and 2:30 p.m. The second is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pleasantville Senior Center.
Proper prescription drug disposal can save lives by keeping potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and ensuring they are not flushed down the toilet and contaminating the water supply.
Earlier this year, Mallinckrodt donated 15,000 disposal bags for the events.
