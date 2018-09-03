At least one person was being treated for injuries Monday evening on the Garden State Parkway after a car overturned and jumped the guardrail near mile-marker 39 heading Southbound.
Police and medical units were on the scene around 5:15 p.m. Monday for the accident.
One person was being treated by medics on the scene. There is no word on any other injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.