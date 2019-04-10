Margate and Middle Township were two out of five towns that received grants from the state department of transportation totaling more than $1 million.
The grants came as part of the 2019 Safe Streets to Transit Program, which provides funds to counties and municipalities to improve the overall safety and accessibility for mass transit riders walking to transit facilities.
Margate received $150,000 and Middle Township received $90,000.
The program encourages mass transit users to walk to transit stations, and facilitates the implementation of projects and activities that will improve safety near transit stations or facilities within one mile, according to a press release from the DOT.
“Providing sidewalks, safe and convenient ways to cross streets and comfortable and attractive environments, encourages walking as part of a healthy lifestyle, and reduces roadway congestion," stated DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez- Scaccetti.
According to the release from the department, a 25-point rating system was used to review the applications with criteria that included, proximity to a transit facility, safety, accessibility, project need and applicant’s past performance using other Local Aid funds.
The decision making process considered the geographical distribution of the final recommendations. The highest rated project in each Metropolitan Planning Organization region was considered first, and then this process was repeated until all funds were committed, officials said.
The other three cities that received grants included Berkeley Heights, Union County, which received $410,000; Delran, Burlington County, which received $250,000; and Red Bank, Monmouth County, which received $100,000.
The New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund funds these grants.
