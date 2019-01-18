Strong winds in Longport
Postal carrier Aaliyah Cream finished her route on Atlantic Avenue in Longport despite high winds and blowing snow in March, 2018.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be under another Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, from Sunday through Tuesday as authorities prepare for frigid temperatures.

Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.

The National Weather Service expects a low of 12 degrees Sunday night in Atlantic City. Code Blue alerts are released when temperatures are lower than 25 degrees without precipitation or 32 degrees with precipitation, or wind-chill temperatures reach zero degrees or less for more than two hours.

The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has issued a "Code Blue" advisory for all of Cape May County effective from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

There may be people who require temporary sheltering during this advisory period. Persons seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325.

Additional information regarding the "Code Blue" advisory can be found on the Cape May County website www.capemaycountynj.gov

In Cumberland County, "Code Blue" is active for Sunday through Tuesday evenings. The "Code Blue" hotline is 888-410-3973.

In Bridgeton, the Warming Center is located at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St.

In Millville, the Warming Center is located at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. 2nd St.

In Vineland, the Warming Center is located at City of Refuge Church, 737 W. Walnut Road.

Authorities urge residents to report life-threatening emergencies to 911, and non-life threatening emergencies to their local municipal office of emergency management, the phone numbers for which are here.

