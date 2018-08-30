The Atlantic County and Cape May County Democratic parties have formed a new partnership to work together on fundraising, voter outreach efforts, and recruiting candidates.
The new partnership, called Cape-Atlantic Democratic Unity, looks to continue momentum South Jersey Democrats had last fall in winning all the state Assembly seats in the 1st and 2nd Legislative Districts as well as one of the two state Senate seats and flipping several county and municipal seats.
Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democrats, said the two organizations will still be separate in holding their own conventions and meetings, but praised the new partnership as a way to recruit candidates and fundraise for elections that for years have been dominated by Republicans.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that Atlantic and Cape May counties have been Republican for a long time, but we feel now that Democratic Party in South Jersey is very strong,” Suleiman said. “Certainly we want to help and fundraise for Jeff Van Drew, Bob Menendez, and all across the top of the ticket, but we’re really trying to focus in on the down ticket races because they are so important. You sometimes see the bottom of the ticket left blank on ballots, and that can’t happen anymore.”
Brendan Sciarra, chairman of the Cape May County Democrats, said it’s important that the party has a solid infrastructure in place to recruit the best municipal candidates.
“We have proven records of success here at the shore in towns where our Democratic candidates have had the opportunity to govern and we want to help tell that story to more and more residents,” Sciarra said in a statement. “Our partnership with the Atlantic County Democrats will help candidates in both counties succeed in future years.”
