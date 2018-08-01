MAYS LANDING — Two Atlantic County fire departments have received federal funding totaling $629,806 to support their work, U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo announced in a news release Wednesday.
The Atlantic City Fire Department and Absecon City Fire Company #1 were awarded Assistance to Firefighters Grants for $619,091 and $10,715, respectively, according to the release. For both departments, it is the eighth time they have been awarded grants through the program.
“Always welcome news to the men and women of our fire departments, this federal funding will go a long way to ensure our first responders are equipped and protected for the dangerous jobs they have to do,” said LoBiondo, a member of the Congressional Fire Caucus. “I am pleased that once again South Jersey fire companies have benefited from the AFG program. In these final months in Congress I will continue to work closely with our local mayors and first responders to ensure they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will award approximately $345 million in competitive grants to first responder organizations across the country to obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources required to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards during the 2017 fiscal year, according to the release.
Since the program began in 2001, New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District’s fire and emergency response organizations have received more than $27 million under the program, according to the release.
