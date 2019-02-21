ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Arena Football League franchise has selected its nickname but officials are not ready to announce it, said George Manias, Trifecta Sports & Entertainment President and COO of AC AFL.
Manais said fans had submitted over 1,750 possible name options, with the five most common entries being put to a vote to determine the team name. The outcome of the contest and official team name will be released at a later date.
Follow me for a peak into @AC_AFL's FIRST press conference at @BoardwalkHall! 🏈 #PressofAC #AtlanticCity #BoardwalkHall #ACAFL @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/NeiPqnL3Wm— Shannon Joyce (@ACPressShannonJ) February 21, 2019
Ron Jaworski is just a tad excited to put @AC_AFL franchise at @BoardwalkHall pic.twitter.com/1GJBvGu2Km— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) February 21, 2019
AFL commissioner Randall Boe sees the Atlantic City AFL team and sports betting as a “match made in Heaven.”
The yet-to be-named Atlantic City AFL franchise will open the 2019 season with an away game April 27 against the Philadelphia Soul. The team’s first home game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will be against Columbus, the league’s other unnamed expansion team for this upcoming season on May 4.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority unanimously approved three-year agreement with the AFL in January. CRDA will make available $500,000 in capital expenditures to buy equipment to convert Boardwalk Hall with improvements that include sidewall padding, nets and goal posts.
The Arena Football League was launched in 1987 and has seen 64 different franchises compete. The Philadelphia Soul, founded in 2004, is the longest existing current franchise in the league.
