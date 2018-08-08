Atlantic City – The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will perform a new flight demonstration during the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air show, Aug. 22.
The team will demonstrate more than 20 different period-specific tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute performance in front of the crowd.
“We are excited to reveal a new routine to our supporters for the 2018 Air Show Season,” said lead solo pilot Steve Salmirs, who choreographed the Skytypers’ demonstration. “There is more dynamic maneuvering from the various aircraft, and some surprise elements developed to enhance and highlight the aircraft and pilots’ capabilities.’’
The GEICO Skytpers will perform around 2 p.m. along the boardwalk and will race the Miss GEICO catamaran immediately following their demonstration.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will co-headline the single day air show along with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. Other performers include flybys from a number of military aircraft, Mike Wiskus, Jim Beasley, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and many others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.