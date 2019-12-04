Atlantic City received more than $68,000, and Vineland was given more than $82,000 in grants Wednesday from the federal Department of Justice.
The money is to enhance state and local law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts in jurisdictions across the country.
The Department of Justice awarded $376 million nationwide with nearly $4.6 million coming to this state. The awards were made by the department’s Office of Justice programs.
“These awards provide substantial resources to support important public safety initiatives sponsored by our state and local law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, District of New Jersey, in a statement. “This kind of support from the Department of Justice encourages greater cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement."
The awards announced Wednesday support an array of crime-fighting initiatives. Atlantic City and Vineland were included in the quarter-billion dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions.
Atlantic City was given $68,318. Vineland received $82,671.
The other Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program awards were given to:
• Union County, $167,387
• City of Passaic, $180,339
• Asbury Park, $51,346
• Mercer County, $131,756
• Newark Police Department, $434,882
• City of Camden, $208,291
• Lakewood, $15,572
• Perth Amboy, $86,689
Other awards focused on wrongful convictions, intellectual property enforcement, innovative prosecution strategies and the safety and effectiveness of corrections systems.
