ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation released "48 Stories" in June, a collection of 48 unique stories from the resort. Now, they'll be celebrating that release with a party.
The foundation will be holding a celebration and book signing on Sept. 24 at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, according to a press release from ACAF. Local artists Kelley Prevard and Luz Sanchez, as well as Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, will share their stories from the volume.
“Creative venues are crucial to Atlantic City’s development," Prevard said. "If we had unlimited resources, one of the things I would do is to have murals like those 48 Blocks AC has produced on every vacant building in the city.”
The book, which will be available for purchase for $30 at the event, features stories that "testify to the power of art and community," according to Loryn Simonsen, ACAF's communications manager. The book was published through Stockton's 2020 Initiative grant funding. Attendees can bring their own copies for signing by the book's contributors.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and includes light refreshments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.