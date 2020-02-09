Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A 2019 McClaren Senna, with a price tag near $1M, draws attention at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, talks about some of the cars on display he likes at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, looks over a 2015 Porsche 918 on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A 2019 McClaren Senna, with a price tag near $1M, draws attention at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, talks about some of the cars on display he likes at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, looks over a 2015 Porsche 918 on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
One of the specialty vehicle on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — With interest in classic cars from the 1970s and earlier fading among the young, the Atlantic City Auction & Car Show widened its reach.
For the first time, organizer GPK Auctions also hosted an Atlantic City Invitational Car Show that accepted a broad range of vehicles — from million dollar street legal racers like McLarens to recent model Ford Mustangs tricked out by their — usually younger — owners into pieces of art.
“The thought behind it, that’s the next generation of hobbyist,” GPK Vice President Giselle Checetto said of young people who take today’s car and make it uniquely their own. She said that type of car appeals to the fans of the “Fast & Furious” movie series.
They haven’t been welcome in many car shows, either because their vehicles are too new or they make changes to older cars that classic car fans don’t approve, said Mike Brienza, of the Bergen County club Cars and Caffee. He curated the invitational show and said if car clubs and car shows are to continue, the interests of the next generation have to be included.
“Our idea was, whoever wants to — let them all in,” Checetto said. “People want to see cool stuff.”
One of the cars in the invitational was a 1959 Corvette that looked like the original, but the old exterior was mounted onto a new custom chassis, with all new components, Brienza said.
“It’s as reliable as a 2020 Honda,”and as comfortable and safe to drive, Brienza said, “and it gets 35 miles to the gallon. It would not be welcome at a traditional Corvette shows because it’s been so heavily modified.”
It sat near a 1969 Corvette that has been restored to its original condition and has been a top winner in big shows. It, too, is fascinating to see, but it has drawbacks for the owner.
“The car doesn’t handle well,” Brienza said. “It doesn’t stop well, it’s not good on gas and doesn’t have good ride quality.”
The auction and show were expected to bring 25,000 to 30,000 people to town for the three-day event,
Each year, the auction sells 350 to 450 cars, and another 200 are for sale by the owners on the floor, she said. On Sunday, the last day of the show and sale, a wide variety of vehicles were getting in line from the auction.
Sean Maloney, of the West Creek section of Eagleswood Township, was there with son Sam, 6. Maloney was about to auction his 1971 BMW R75 motorcycle.
“I’ve had it a few years. I’ve got my eyes on something else,” he said of a few vehicles he’s considering, including a couple of cars he lost out on after they sold Saturday. “This is in very good condition. It’s a classic. You don’t see many.”
The three-day event also incorporated two competition car shows for the first time, Checetto said. One was held at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel, and she said the company would like to expand to more off-site locations next year.
Asten Morgan of Tarrytown, New York, considers himself interested in classic cars and newer trends.
“I’m old enough to appreciate the muscle cars I grew up with,” said Morgan, 63, “but I also appreciate the super car exotics here on display.”
He was looking at McLarens, Porsches, a Bugatti and other street legal race cars worth $1 million and more, at the invitational car show.
Morgan said he drives a 3 Series BMW daily and has a 1991 911 Turbo Porsche as his toy.
“You could call it a garage queen,” he said of the Porsche. “Being in New York, the winter months curtail driving it.”
Three classic car fans stood talking to Chris Cotto, of Clifton, Passaic County, and the New Era Auto/Bike Club, which consists of people interested in customizing newer model cars.
Cotto was describing how he used wrap as an alternative to paint on his car.
Charles Lowry, of Galloway Township, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Steve Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, each have more than one classic car from the 1920s to the 1970s. They were interested in getting pointers on wrapping from the 20-something Cotto.
It’s an exchange that couldn’t happen at most car shows, Brienza said. The two groups would never have met.
