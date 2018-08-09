ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's two new casinos helped push the industry's total employment over the 30,000 mark for the first time since 2014.
Atlantic City's nine casino hotels employed 30,217 people in July, according to the most recent statistics released by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. The figure includes full-time and part-time employees.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino, both of which opened to the public June 27, were responsible for a combined 8,184 jobs in July, or 27 percent of the industry's total. Hard Rock's 4,393 jobs and Ocean Resort's 3,791 make the properties the industry's second- and third-largest employers.
ATLANTIC CITY — Casino gaming first came to the resort 40 years ago with the understanding t…
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, which reported 5,938 employees in July, remained the market's top job creator. Borgata employed nearly 20 percent of the total industry last month.
The last time the industry employed more than 30,000 people was the second quarter of 2014, when 11 casino hotels were operational. The industry managed to stay above the 30,000 mark after the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel closed in January 2014, but dipped below when Revel Casino Hotel, Showboat Atlantic City and Trump Plaza all closed in September, according to annual reports from the Casino Control Commission. By year's end, the industry reported 24,989 total employees.
After Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort closed in October 2016, it reduced the city's total casino employment by 2,068. The following month, reported employee numbers fell below 22,000.
When Revel opened in April 2012, the industry's 12 casino hotel properties employed 37,471 in the second quarter. By the end of 2012, the total reported casino employment was 34,726.
The last full year of Atlantic City casino employment over 30,000 was 2013, when the year's end reported total for the industry was 32,457.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.